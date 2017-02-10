The Stars accidentally scored on their own net during a delayed penalty

Things have not gone so well for the Dallas Stars this season. They’ve had trouble keeping the puck out of their own net all year, and it’s not just the opponents who have been putting it there.

The Stars had an embarrassing gaffe in Ottawa on Thursday night when Jiri Hudler attempted a drop pass on a delayed penalty and accidentally scored on Dallas’ own vacated net. Unfortunately, the defensemen behind Hudler weren’t expecting the pass and it split them before finding its way straight into the net to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

To make matters even worse, that play ended up being the difference in the game as the Senators won by just one goal. I guess when it rains, it pours — even in Texas.