Andre Knott shares a story of how Edwin’s slump ended.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Francisco Lindor can’t wait to play in Puerto Rico in 2018
2 hours ago
Francisco Lindor: Slumps teach me to be a better hitter
21 hours ago
Josh Tomlin isn’t fooled by Manny Machado’s subpar stats
21 hours ago
Hot or cold, Francona’s taking things one game at a time
21 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Edwin Encarnacion’s homer reaches Camden Yards’ second deck
22 hours ago
Price on Garrett: ‘He made too many mistakes’
22 hours ago