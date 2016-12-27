62.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By news@wgmd.com -
20

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 25, 2016:

Continue Reading Below

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Sully

2. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

3. Elf (2003)

4. Deepwater Horizon

Continue Reading Below

5. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

6. Suicide Squad (2016)

7. Storks

8. The Secret Life of Pets

9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10. Now You See Me 2

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

2. Solace

3. Ex Machina

4. The Hollars

5. The Lobster

6. Equity

7. Her (2013)

8. Don’t Think Twice

9. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

10. Captain Fantastic

__

(copyright) 2016 Apple Inc.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB