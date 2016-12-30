41.9 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Friday, December 30, 2016
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By news@wgmd.com -
14

iTunes’ Official Music Charts for the week ending December 29, 2016:

Continue Reading Below

Top Songs

1. Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane), Rae Sremmurd

2. All Time Low, Jon Bellion

3. Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Migos

4. Mercy, Shawn Mendes

Continue Reading Below

5. Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty), D.R.A.M.

6. Fake Love, Drake

7. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

8. This Town, Niall Horan

9. Starboy (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd

10. Closer (feat. Halsey), The Chainsmokers

Top Albums

1. A Pentatonix Christmas, Pentatonix

2. 4 Your Eyez Only, J. Cole

3. Blurryface, twenty one pilots

4. Not The Actual Events, Nine Inch Nails

5. Hamilton , Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

6. Run the Jewels 3, Run The Jewels

7. Views, Drake

8. Moana , Various Artists

9. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

10. Starboy, The Weeknd

__________

(copyright) 2016 Apple Inc.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB