The top 15 players in the NFC East, ranked

In the past year or so, the NFC East has gone from one of the worst divisions in the NFL to arguably the best. Every team has a chance to win the division crown, and both the Giants and Cowboys are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

It’s no surprise that the division is littered with talent from top to bottom, which is what makes it such a strong group of four teams. In the first of an eight-part series, we ranked the 15 best players in the NFC East, which was difficult to do, given the stars that play on the four teams.

Getty Images Jim McIsaac