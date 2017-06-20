The top 15 players in the NFC North, ranked

The NFC North has been run by the Green Bay Packers for years, with the other three teams typically hoping to sneak into the playoffs with a wild-card berth. It’s not just that the Packers have the best quarterback or coach in the division, but their overall roster is usually the best among the four teams.

Will that be the case in 2017?

To put the division into perspective talent-wise, we ranked the 15 best players in the NFC North. This doesn’t determine which team is best or worst, but it does give you a look at the number of great players in the division.

USA TODAY Sports Tim Fuller