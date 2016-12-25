The top 3 items on the Orlando Magic Christmas wish list

As Christmas approaches, the Orlando Magic continue to struggle to find a true identity and to play consistent basketball. The Magic are turning to Santa for some immediate solutions.

Christmas is a time of joy and excitement!

One of the most memorable moments of every Christmas is waking up on Christmas morning and finding a gift perfectly wrapped under the Christmas tree with your name on it. This is a moment many around the world will be experiencing Sunday.

The Orlando Magic are no different than the rest of us. Rob Hennigan, Frank Vogel and the Magic are hoping to wake up on Christmas morning and find some gifts under the Christmas tree that will help them turn their season around and turn them into the Playoff contenders that they wanted to be this season.

The Magic are hoping for some very simple things this Christmas.

The first thing on the list for the Magic is something they have struggled with all season long: Consistency.

The Magic have failed miserably this year to put together a solid stretch of games in which the team plays consistent and competitive basketball.

For the first eight weeks of the season, the Magic have been alternating between a good week and a bad week, which has led to a disappointing 14-18 record through the first 32 games. Orlando was 19-13 at this point last year, spreading plenty of Christmas and New Year optimism.

If the Magic can become a more consistent basketball team, they will become a serious threat in the Eastern Conference to make the playoffs this season. The Magic have shown they can compete with some of the best teams in the NBA, but they simply have not been able to do it consistently.

The second item on the Magic Christmas wish list this year is the much-needed return of their defense.

The Magic were one of the best NBA defensive teams for the majority of November. this had fans excited since this was supposed to be their strength as a team heading into the new season. Certainly, they have the personnel for it after acquiring Serge Ibaka and Bismack Biyombo in the offseason.

From Nov. 11 to Nov. 25, the Magic had a defensive rating of 94.8, the best mark in the NBA. During the eight games the Magic played during that span, the Magic were allowing opponents to score 92.5 points per game.

At the time, it felt like the Magic were finally finding their identity and becoming the defensive-oriented team many expected to see with Vogel taking over as head coach.

Since then, the Magic defense has struggled significantly. Since Nov. 25, the Magic have a defensive rating of 106.5, which ranks 18th in the NBA. The Magic have played 17 games since Nov. 25 and they have allowed teams to score 105.8 points per game. They snapped a streak of 11 straight games giving up more than 100 points in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clearly, something needs to change in order for the Magic defense to get back to form.

The Magic are hoping Santa is able to come through and deliver some magic on Christmas that can spark this team’s defensive efforts on a nightly basis. This will allow the Magic to get back to having one of the best defensive teams in the league.

If the defense is not playing up to its potential, the Magic will have no shot this season at making the Playoffs.

The third and final item on the Magic Christmas wish list is the acquisition of a true scorer. This is the best gift that the Magic could ask for this Christmas season.

The lack of a true scorer is without a doubt the Magic biggest weakness as a team.

The trade market officially opened up on Dec. 15, which means at any given moment the Magic can pull the trigger and make a trade. Although it is still not likely until closer to the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

The Magic have made it known they will be buyers in the trade market and they will be looking to make a trade as the trade deadline approaches.

Many big names are already reportedly available via a trade, including some who would fit the description of a primary scorer. Names such as Rudy Gay, Danilo Gallinari, Goran Dragic and DeMarcus Cousins are just some of the names that have been linked to trade rumors.

Rob Hennigan and the front office team will be keeping an eye on the trade market as it progresses.

The Magic are willing to engage in trade discussions as needed as long as they can achieve their ultimate goal of acquiring a talented player who can take this team from being a team hoping to make the playoffs to a team that will make a serious run at making the playoffs this year.

If the Magic can acquire a solid scorer via trade in the next few months, it will significantly increase their chances at making a run at the Playoffs this season.

While the offense has improved as of late, the team still struggles late in the fourth quarter to generate offense and close out games. A solid scorer who can create on his own should be able to alleviate this area of concern for the Magic.

The Magic are hopeful Santa will bring them these three items on their Christmas wishlist on Christmas morning.

If that is the case, 2017 will be a year in which the Magic will be able to continue to make progress on their push to become a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

