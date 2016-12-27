The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 25, 2016:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Assassin’s Creed Identity, Ubisoft
4. NBA 2K17, 2K
5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
6. Alto’s Adventure, Snowman
7. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Young Horses, Inc.
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. Moji Maker, AppMoji, Inc.
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.
2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
3. YouTube – Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Fitbit, Fitbit, Inc.
6. Bitmoji – Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
9. Amazon Alexa, AMZN Mobile LLC
10. Geometry Dash World, RobTop Games AB
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Young Horses, Inc.
3. Assassin’s Creed Identity, Ubisoft
4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
5. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB
6. musical.ly – your video social community!, Xiao Fong
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Moji Maker, AppMoji, Inc.
9. NBA 2K17, 2K
10. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.
2. YouTube – Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. Geometry Dash World, RobTop Games AB
5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
7. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB
8. Hot Wheels: Race Off, Hutch Games Ltd
9. YouTube Kids, Google, Inc.
10. Subway Surfers, Kiloo
