Tuesday, December 27, 2016
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 25, 2016:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Assassin’s Creed Identity, Ubisoft

4. NBA 2K17, 2K

5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

6. Alto’s Adventure, Snowman

7. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Young Horses, Inc.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Moji Maker, AppMoji, Inc.

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. YouTube – Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Fitbit, Fitbit, Inc.

6. Bitmoji – Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Amazon Alexa, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Geometry Dash World, RobTop Games AB

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Young Horses, Inc.

3. Assassin’s Creed Identity, Ubisoft

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

6. musical.ly – your video social community!, Xiao Fong

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Moji Maker, AppMoji, Inc.

9. NBA 2K17, 2K

10. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. YouTube – Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Geometry Dash World, RobTop Games AB

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

8. Hot Wheels: Race Off, Hutch Games Ltd

9. YouTube Kids, Google, Inc.

10. Subway Surfers, Kiloo

(copyright) 2016 Apple Inc.

