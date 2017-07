The top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in June

Automakers released June U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Monday. Here are the top-selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last June.

VehicleTotal SoldPercent Change from June 2016Ford F-Series77,895+9.8Chevrolet Silverado50,515+1.7Ram Pickup43,073+4.8Nissan Rogue34,349+17.4Toyota RAV434,120+24.7Honda Civic30,909-2.8Honda Accord29,791+3.4Toyota Camry29,463-9.5Toyota Corolla29,432-4.9Chevrolet Equinox29,182+49.0Source: Autodata Corp.

Source: Autodata Corp.