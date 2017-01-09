We haven’t seen The Undertaker inside a WWE ring since he appeared just before Survivor Series on SmackDown, but the 51-year-old Deadman showed up in New Orleans on Monday Night Raw to announce that he’ll be joining Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match … and he plans on returning to the main event of WrestleMania 33 in April.

Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon held Mick Foley responsible for The Undertaker’s rumored appearance and gave Foley two hours to summon The Undertaker to the ring, but when The Undertaker ignored Foley’s pleas, McMahon gave Foley a very negative “performance report” for his tenure as GM.

Before McMahon could do anything drastic, The Undertaker’s music hit and he delivered a message to the other entrants in the Royal Rumble.

“I’ve dug 29 holes for 29 souls … and I will be bringing THE DARKSIDE to the #RoyalRumble Match!” – #Undertaker #RAW pic.twitter.com/LNBwN0qBdz — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017

“I will be bringing the dark side to the Royal Rumble match, and after I win, I will return to the main event at WrestleMania. And if anyone – and I mean anyone – stands in my way, they will rest in peace.”

Moreso than any Rumble in recent memory, the list of participants for 2017 is loaded. Undertaker, Lesnar, Goldberg, The New Day, Chris Jericho and Seth Rollins are already announced, and if WWE delivers a few epic surprises as usual, the 2017 Rumble could be the best in a very long time.