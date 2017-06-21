The NBA offseason is here and by the looks of it so far we’ll all be running half-naked in the streets dodging Woj Bombs before the draft can even take place.

Indeed, its been an active week since the Warriors dismissed Cleveland from the Finals and sent the entire league into a pants-shattering fear frenzy over their short and longterm prospects.

And that’s probably the only thing that can right the ship: Golden State destroying everyone to the extent that franchises have to change in order to even have a viable product.

Teams are scrambling for any advantage this offseason, and one of the tools they’ve turned to this summer are custom Spotify playlists: a list of songs compiled by the team and staff that’s supposed to serve as a reminder of last seaason’s failures and their individual and team goals going forward.

I’m happy to report that after pulling some strings, I managed to get my hands on screenshots of these playlists as they stand in their current form. I should stress that these are not satirical playlists and I most certainly did not stay up late last night combing Spotify solely for the purpose of making bizarre and frivolous jokes for the Internet.

No, these are the real deal. And I just hope these mnemnonic devices ultimately help the NBA take the next step toward greater parity.

Again, these are not jokes.

**Editor’s note: These are jokes.**

Wesley Hitt Getty Images