The Washington Redskins To Participate In NBC4 Health And Fitness Expo

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins will once again host the Redskins Health Pavilion at the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at the Washington Convention Center on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. This year marks the sixth year the Washington Redskins have taken part in the expo, which draws thousands of Washington, D.C. metro area residents to participate in free health screenings, fun activities and gather information on products and services related to healthy living.

This year, the Redskins Health Pavilion (Booth #1921) will feature a Play 60 obstacle course as well informational table displays by team partners Sport&Health Club and the American Diabetes Association. Redskins Salute, the team’s official Military Appreciation Club and the Women of Washington Redskins, the team’s official Women’s Club, will also be present with giveaways for new members.

Redskins Alumni Santana Moss and Gary Clark will be in attendance for a period of time both Saturday and Sunday to sign autographs and take pictures and the Redskins Cheerleaders will provide health and fitness tips and demonstrations.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo in Washington, D.C. It is the largest and most-attended free consumer wellness expo in the country. Each year, the Health and Fitness Expo drives more than 85,000 people to the Washington Convention Center. Admission is free of charge.

Any questions regarding the Washington Redskins Health Pavilion at the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo should be directed to Ross Taylor of Redskins Public Relations at 703-726-7368 or taylorr@redskins.com