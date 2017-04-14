The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days

An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany (Reuters) an-airplane-of-german-air-carrier-lufthansa-passes-the-moon-over-frankfurt,-germany

Air Strike U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. (Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS ) air-strike

Spain’s Marc Marquez flies off the track during the MotoGP race of Argentina’s Motorcycle Grand Prix (AP) spain’s-marc-marquez-flies-off-the-track-during-the-motogp-race-of-argentina’s-motorcycle-grand-prix-

A worker sprays water onto the statue of King Sejong for a spring cleaning at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul (AP) a-worker-sprays-water-onto-the-statue-of-king-sejong-for-a-spring-cleaning-at-the-gwanghwamun-plaza-in-seoul

A thunder and lightning storm strikes Cairo, Egypt. (AP) a-thunder-and-lightning-storm-strikes-cairo,-egypt.—

Mount Etna Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, spews lava as the Sicilian town of Riposto, Italy, is visible in foreground, during an eruption in the early hours of Tuesday, April 11, 2017 (AP) mount-etna

A South American cowboy known as a gaucho is thrown off a wild horse during the Criolla del Prado rodeo in Montevideo, Uruguay (AP) a-south-american-cowboy-known-as-a-gaucho-is-thrown-off-a-wild-horse-during-the-criolla-del-prado-rodeo-in-montevideo,-uruguay

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun dives for but misses a single by Texas Rangers’ Jonathan Lucroy (AP) los-angeles-angels-right-fielder-kole-calhoun-dives-for-but-misses-a-single-by-texas-rangers’-jonathan-lucroy-

Spain’s Dani Pedrosa rolls on the gravel after he fell off his Honda during Argentina’s Motorcycle Grand Prix (AP) spain’s-dani-pedrosa-rolls-on-the-gravel-after-he-fell-off-his-honda-during-argentina’s-motorcycle-grand-prix-

Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem (AP) smoke-fills-the-air-as-ultra-orthodox-jews-burn-leavened-items-in-final-preparation-for-the-passover-holiday-in-jerusalem

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh are greeted by an elephant at the Zoological Society of London’s Whipsnade Zoo (AP) britain’s-queen-elizabeth-ii-and-her-husband-the-duke-of-edinburgh-are-greeted-by-an-elephant-at-the-zoological-society-of-london’s-whipsnade-zoo

Penguins are reflected in a pond as they walk in the Tbilisi Zoo in in Tbilisi, Georgia (AP) penguins-are-reflected-in-a-pond-as-they-walk-in-the-tbilisi-zoo-in-in-tbilisi,-georgia

A woman wearing the traditional mantilla from “La Paz” brotherhood takes part during a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain (AP) a-woman-wearing-the-traditional-mantilla-from-“la-paz”-brotherhood-takes-part-during-a-holy-week-procession-in-cordoba,-spain

Hooded penitents from “La Paz” brotherhood take part during a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain (AP) hooded-penitents-from-“la-paz”-brotherhood-take-part-during-a-holy-week-procession-in-cordoba,-spain

Penitents prepare to take part in the procession of the “Exaltacion de La Santa Cruz” brotherhood, during Holy Week (AP) penitents-prepare-to-take-part-in-the-procession-of-the-“exaltacion-de-la-santa-cruz”-brotherhood,-during-holy-week-

Visitors enjoy a ride in a 80 meter high carousel with the rising full moon in background at the fun fair “Dippemess” in Frankfurt (AP) visitors-enjoy-a-ride-in-a-80-meter-high-carousel-with-the-rising-full-moon-in-background-at-the-fun-fair-“dippemess”-in-frankfurt

Two female penitents take their coffees on a bar during the procession of the “Exaltacion de La Santa Cruz” in Zaragoza Spain (AP) two-female-penitents-take-their-coffees-on-a-bar-during-the-procession-of-the-“exaltacion-de-la-santa-cruz”-in-zaragoza-spain

An Indian man sits and talks on his mobile phone as others walk on railway tracks in Gauhati, India (AP) an-indian-man-sits-and-talks-on-his-mobile-phone-as-others-walk-on-railway-tracks-in-gauhati,-india

Competitors race in the Women’s Omnium Tempo Race 24 at the World Track Cycling championships in Hong Kong (AP) competitors-race-in-the-women’s-omnium-tempo-race-24-at-the-world-track-cycling-championships-in-hong-kong