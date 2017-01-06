The week in pictures

GIANT LEAP Norway’s Anders Fannemel soars through the air during a trial jump at the 65th Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. (AP) giant-leap

HAIRY BUSINESS Two Pulis, Quastie and Gin-Gin, enjoy the snow in Lautertal, southern Germany. Pulis are Hungarian sheepdogs and rarely seen in Germany. (AP) hairy-business

PRAISE THE LIGHT People watch the fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP) praise-the-light

WALKING ON WATER A couple poses for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China’s Yunnan. (Reuters) walking-on-water

REVOLUTION RELIC A replica of the Granma yacht during a military parade in honor of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. The boat was used by Castro in 1956 to sail to Cuba from Mexico. (AP) revolution-relic

SAVED FROM CATastrophe A cat wanders amid rubbles in the quake-hit town of Amatrice, central Italy, covered by a white blanket of snow. (AP) saved-from-catastrophe

BIG BEN SALUTES 2017 Fireworks explode over Elizabeth Tower housing the Big Ben clock to celebrate the New Year in London. (AP) big-ben-salutes-2017

EYE ON THE BALL Kyle Edmund of Great Britain during match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. (AP) eye-on-the-ball

DANCING IN THE SMOG People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. (China Daily/via REUTERS ) dancing-in-the-smog

HIGH RES AT CES Attendees walk through an exhibit of LG OLED 4K TVs during THE International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. (AP) high-res-at-ces-

PURPLE SEA IN NEW YORK Revelers gather on Times Square in New York as they take part in a New Year’s Eve celebration. (AP) purple-sea-in-new-york

UP IN THE AIR Markus Eisenbichler soars through the air during his trial jump at the 65th Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (AP) up-in-the-air

NAZDROVIA FROM AFAR People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin standing at Red Square blocked by police during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia. (AP) nazdrovia-from-afar

INTO THE WHITE A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Reuters) into-the-white

LOAD OF HOPE Packed raft in the Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. All 112 were rescued by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. (Reuters) load-of-hope

SETTING SUN Sailboats are silhouetted against the setting sun Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, off the coast of Key West, Florida. (AP) setting-sun

ON THE ROUTE OF DAKAR Mikko Hirvonen, of Finland, and co-driver Michel Perin, of France, during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally between Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia. (AP) on-the-route-of-dakar

ON TERRA FIRMA A migrant after he was rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the Mediterranean Sea. (Reuters) on-terra-firma

LONELY PATH A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. (Reuters) lonely-path