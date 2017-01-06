The week in pictures
GIANT LEAP
Norway’s Anders Fannemel soars through the air during a trial jump at the 65th Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.
(AP)
HAIRY BUSINESS
Two Pulis, Quastie and Gin-Gin, enjoy the snow in Lautertal, southern Germany. Pulis are Hungarian sheepdogs and rarely seen in Germany.
(AP)
PRAISE THE LIGHT
People watch the fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(AP)
WALKING ON WATER
A couple poses for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China’s Yunnan.
(Reuters)
REVOLUTION RELIC
A replica of the Granma yacht during a military parade in honor of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. The boat was used by Castro in 1956 to sail to Cuba from Mexico.
(AP)
SAVED FROM CATastrophe
A cat wanders amid rubbles in the quake-hit town of Amatrice, central Italy, covered by a white blanket of snow.
(AP)
BIG BEN SALUTES 2017
Fireworks explode over Elizabeth Tower housing the Big Ben clock to celebrate the New Year in London.
(AP)
EYE ON THE BALL
Kyle Edmund of Great Britain during match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia.
(AP)
DANCING IN THE SMOG
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province.
(China Daily/via REUTERS )
HIGH RES AT CES
Attendees walk through an exhibit of LG OLED 4K TVs during THE International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
(AP)
PURPLE SEA IN NEW YORK
Revelers gather on Times Square in New York as they take part in a New Year’s Eve celebration.
(AP)
UP IN THE AIR
Markus Eisenbichler soars through the air during his trial jump at the 65th Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
(AP)
NAZDROVIA FROM AFAR
People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin standing at Red Square blocked by police during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia.
(AP)
INTO THE WHITE
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
(Reuters)
LOAD OF HOPE
Packed raft in the Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. All 112 were rescued by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms.
(Reuters)
SETTING SUN
Sailboats are silhouetted against the setting sun Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, off the coast of Key West, Florida.
(AP)
ON THE ROUTE OF DAKAR
Mikko Hirvonen, of Finland, and co-driver Michel Perin, of France, during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally between Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia.
(AP)
ON TERRA FIRMA
A migrant after he was rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the Mediterranean Sea.
(Reuters)
LONELY PATH
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria.
(Reuters)
PEACE BALLOON
An activist holds a balloon on the first day of the truce, in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria.
(Reuters)
