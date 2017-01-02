After the downfall at USC, it was unclear where or when Kiffin’s next opportunity would come. It came from the opportunistic Nick Saban, who made him Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2014.

Kiffin presided over the offense of three consecutive playoff-bound teams, but after the 2016 regular season, Kiffin accepted another head-coaching gig, this time at Florida Atlantic. He was set to stay on with Alabama through the playoff, but after taking heavy criticism for his performance in the Tide’s semifinal win over Washington, Saban — in a stunning move, given the stakes and circumstances — decided to part ways with Kiffin, with Steve Sarkisian assuming offensive coordinator duties just one week before the national championship game.

Mike Zarrilli Getty Images