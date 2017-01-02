The Winter Classic could be decided in the most ridiculous way thanks to bad weather

The NHL’s annual outdoor Winter Classic will be held at Busch Stadium in St. Louis this year and could be seriously affected by a storm moving into the area. If the conditions become too harsh to play in, there’s an absolutely ridiculous outcome on the table for the Blues and Blackhawks.

At least two periods need to be played for the contest to count as an official game. If two periods haven’t been played, the game will be postponed and the teams will attempt to play at Busch on Tuesday. If that’s not possible, the game will be rescheduled for a later date at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

But here’s where things get interesting. If inclement weather causes a permanent stoppage after two periods, then whichever team is winning will be awarded the victory and the two points that go with it. However, if the game is tied, then both team will earn a point and then the game will be decided via shootout. If the conditions make it impossible to hold the shootout at Busch, it will be held prior to the Blackhawks-Blues game at the United Center on February 26. That’s a shootout held almost two full months later to find a winner.

Though the chances of that happening seem quite slim, it would still be an incredibly bizarre (and, frankly, embarrassing) outcome for one of the NHL’s marquee games on the regular season schedule.