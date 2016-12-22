The Worcester County Sheriff’s is investigating a report of Police impersonation.

On December 21, 2016 at 10:45 pm a female reported being stopped by a sedan with red and blue flashing lights on Route 12 in the area of Carmean Rd just north of Snow Hill. The suspect told her she had been speeding and demanded her driver’s license and registration. The female became suspicious when she noticed his badge only said “POLICE” and did not have an agency name or other familiar identifiers for police officers. She described the suspect as a white male approximately 5’6” and heavy set. He was wearing a brown button up shirt with the badge on his left chest. The female sped off possibly running over his foot. Anyone with information about this incident or who may have also been stopped in this area is asked to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.