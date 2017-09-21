The World of Animals

Enjoy these pictures of animals, reptiles, fish, birds and insects from around the globe

Baby Sumatran orangutans rescued by border officials after arriving at a wildlife center at Ratchaburi province in Thailand September 13, 2017 (REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa) baby-sumatran-orangutans-rescued-by-border-officials-after-arriving-at-a-wildlife-center-at-ratchaburi-province-in-thailand–september-13,-2017

A spider sits in its web in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany September 20, 2017 (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach) a-spider-sits-in-its-web-in-hanau,-near-frankfurt,-germany-september-20,-2017

A newborn Asian elephant with members of its family at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo in Brugelette, Belgium September 20, 2017 (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir) a-newborn-asian-elephant-with-members-of-its-family-at-the-pairi-daiza-wildlife-park,-a-zoo-in-brugelette,-belgium-september-20,-2017

An albino orangutan eating a watermelon at Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia (BOS Foundation via AP) an-albino-orangutan-eating-a-watermelon-at-nyaru-menteng-orangutan-rehabilitation-center-in-central-kalimantan,-indonesia

Aibek, a 2½-month-old male snow leopard cub is let into an outdoor exhibit at the Woodland Park Zoo, September 19, 2017, in Seattle (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) aibek,-a-2½-month-old-male-snow-leopard-cub-is-let-into-an-outdoor-exhibit-at-the-woodland-park-zoo,-september-19,-2017,-in-seattle

Flamingos take refuge in a shelter ahead of the downfall of Hurricane Irma at the zoo in Miami, Florida, September 9, 2017 (REUTERS/Adrees Latif ) flamingos-take-refuge-in-a-shelter-ahead-of-the-downfall-of-hurricane-irma-at-the-zoo-in-miami,-florida,-september-9,-2017

A French bulldog speeds across the 50 meter course during the Pug and Bulldog Race 2017 in Wernau, Germany, September 3, 2017 (Daniel Maurer/dpa via AP) a-french-bulldog-speeds-across-the-50-meter-course-during-the-pug-and-bulldog-race-2017-in-wernau,-germany,-september-3,-2017

Customs officials display one of 136 pangolins that were being smuggled into Thailand from Malaysia in Bangkok, August. 31 (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) customs-officials-display-one-of-136-pangolins-that-were-being-smuggled-into-thailand-from-malaysia-in-bangkok,-august.-31

A pink flamingo relaxes with his head in its feathers at the zoo in Erfurt, central Germany, August 29, 2017 (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) a-pink-flamingo-relaxes-with-his-head-in-its-feathers–at-the-zoo-in-erfurt,-central-germany,-august-29,-2017

A goat for sale in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 30, 2017 (REUTERS/Beawiharta ) a-goat-for-sale-in-jakarta,-indonesia,-august-30,-2017

Gorillas sit next to a ruler during a photocall for the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Neil Hall) gorillas-sit-next-to-a-ruler-during-a-photocall-for-the-annual-weigh-in-at-london-zoo-in-london,-britain-august-24,-2017

A brown bear is seen in a shelter for bears in the village of Berezivka near Zhytomyr, Ukraine, August 15, 2017 (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich) a-brown-bear-is-seen-in-a-shelter-for-bears-in-the-village-of-berezivka-near-zhytomyr,-ukraine,-august-15,-2017

A rare white moose is spotted in Gunnarskog, Varmland province, Sweden, July 31, 2017 (Tommy Pedersen / TT via AP) a-rare-white-moose-is-spotted-in-gunnarskog,-varmland-province,-sweden,-july-31,-2017

A carp swims on the surface of a pond in the Palmengarten park in Frankfurt, Germany, August 14 (AP Photo/Michael Probst) a-carp-swims-on-the-surface-of-a-pond-in-the-palmengarten-park-in-frankfurt,-germany,-august-14

A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium, August 9, 2017 (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir) a-one-week-old-baby-bonobo-clings-to-its-mother-at-planckendael-zoo-in-mechelen,-belgium,-august-9,-2017

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 19, 2017 (REUTERS) a-squirrel-monkey-rests-on-a-tree-branch-on-a-hot-day-at-a-zoo-in-zhengzhou,-henan-province,-china-july-19,-2017

Xing Ya eats his birthday icecake celebrating his 4th birthday at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands, August 8, 2017 (REUTERS/Michael Kooren) xing-ya-eats-his-birthday-icecake-celebrating-his-4th-birthday-at-the-ouwehands-zoo-in-rhenen,-the-netherlands,-august-8,-2017

A Sumatran tiger cools off in her enclosure during a summer day at the Los Angeles Zoo, August 5, 2017 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) a-sumatran-tiger-cools-off-in-her-enclosure-during-a-summer-day-at-the-los-angeles-zoo,-august-5,-2017

Newly-born cheetah cubs and their mother Savannah in their enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, July 31, 2017 (REUTERS/David W Cerny) newly-born-cheetah-cubs-and-their-mother-savannah-in-their-enclosure-at-prague-zoo,-czech-republic,-july-31,-2017

Flamingo chicks before being fitted with identity rings in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 29, 2017 (REUTERS/Jon Nazca) flamingo-chicks-before-being-fitted-with-identity-rings-in-the-fuente-de-piedra-natural-reserve,-near-malaga,-southern-spain,-july-29,-2017

Ice, a four-year-old North American cougar, licks its one-month-old cub at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, July 26, 201 (REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin) ice,-a-four-year-old-north-american-cougar,-licks-its-one-month-old-cub-at-the-royev-ruchey-zoo-in-krasnoyarsk,-russia,-july-26,-201

Macaque monkeys cool off with an ice block on a hot day at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China July 25, 2017 (REUTERS) macaque-monkeys-cool-off-with-an-ice-block-on-a-hot-day-at-a-zoo-in-hefei,-anhui-province,-china-july-25,-2017

A two-month-old male baby elephant chases a bird at the African Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico, July 19, 2017 (REUTERS/Edgard Garrido) a-two-month-old-male-baby-elephant-chases-a-bird-at-the-african-safari-zoo-in-puebla,-mexico,-july-19,-2017

An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, July 18, 2017 (REUTERS/Rebecca Naden) an-atlantic-puffin-holds-a-mouthful-of-sand-eels-on-the-island-of-skomer,-off-the-coast-of-pembrokeshire,-wales,-july-18,-2017

A rare blue lobster caught by local lobsterman, Greg Ward, on display at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, N.H., July 18, 2017 (Rich Beauchesne/Portsmouth Herald via AP) a-rare-blue-lobster-caught-by-local-lobsterman,-greg-ward,-on-display-at-the-seacoast-science-center-in-rye,-n.h.,-july-18,-2017

Flamingos in their enclosure at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, July 17, 2017 (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) flamingos-in-their-enclosure-at-the-hellabrunn-zoo-in-munich,-germany,-july-17,-2017

An eastern black rhinoceros begins to walk soon after the calf was born at the zoo in Cincinnati, July 17, 2017 (Randy Pairan/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP) an-eastern-black-rhinoceros-begins-to-walk-soon-after-the-calf-was-born-at-the-zoo-in-cincinnati,-july-17,-2017

A new born sea lion with its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, July 14, 2017 (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) a-new-born-sea-lion-with-its-mother-in-their-enclosure-at-the-zoo-in-duisburg,-germany,-july-14,-2017

Fiona, a baby Nile hippopotamus, born prematurely January 24, swims with her father Henry at the Cincinnati Zoo, July 11, 2017 (Michelle Curley/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP) fiona,-a-baby-nile-hippopotamus,-born-prematurely-january-24,-swims-with-her-father-henry-at-the-cincinnati-zoo,-july-11,-2017

A researcher holds one of the newborn twin panda cubs born at Shenshuping Panda Base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2017 (REUTERS) a-researcher-holds-one-of-the-newborn-twin-panda-cubs-born-at-shenshuping-panda-base-in-wolong,-sichuan-province,-china,-july-10,-2017

In this rare sight, a small leopard nurses on a 5-year-old lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Tanzania, July 11, 2017 (Joop van der Linde/Ndutu Safari Lodge via AP) in-this-rare-sight,-a-small-leopard-nurses-on-a-5-year-old-lioness-in-the-ngorongoro-conservation-area-in-tanzania,-july-11,-2017

A polar bear plays with ice blocks in its enclosure at a zoo as the temperature reaches 86 Fahrenheit in Budapest, Hungary, July 7, 2017 (Bea Kallos/MTI via AP) a-polar-bear-plays-with-ice-blocks-in-its-enclosure-at-a-zoo-as-the-temperature-reaches-86-fahrenheit-in-budapest,-hungary,-july-7,-2017

A one-day-old elephant calf Minh-Tan at the zoo in Osnabrueck, Germany, July 5, 2017 (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP) a-one-day-old-elephant-calf-minh-tan-at-the-zoo-in-osnabrueck,-germany,-july-5,–2017

One of the two Chinese panda bears, Meng Meng and Jiao Qing at the opening of their enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2017 (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt) one-of-the-two-chinese-panda-bears,-meng-meng-and-jiao-qing-at-the-opening-of-their-enclosure-at-the-zoo-in-berlin,-germany,-july-5,-2017

A newly born western lowland gorilla named Ajabu rests on its mother Kira in Philadelphia, June 28, 2017 (Philadelphia Zoo via AP) a-newly-born-western-lowland-gorilla-named-ajabu-rests-on-its-mother-kira-in-philadelphia,-june-28,-2017

A Barbary lion cub, stands next to its father ‘Schroeder’ at the zoo in Neuwied, Germany, June 26, 2017 (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) a-barbary-lion-cub,-stands-next-to-its-father–‘schroeder’-at-the-zoo-in-neuwied,-germany,-june-26,-2017

Bees come in and out from a beehive at beekeeper Leonid Baranenko’s bee-garden in the village of Mikhaylovka, Belarus June 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko) bees-come-in-and-out-from-a-beehive-at-beekeeper-leonid-baranenko’s-bee-garden-in-the-village-of-mikhaylovka,-belarus-june-24,-2017

A South China tiger cub makes its debut at Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 22, 2017 (REUTERS) a-south-china-tiger-cub-makes-its-debut-at-guangzhou-zoo-in-guangzhou,-guangdong-province,-china,-june-22,-2017