The Worst College Football Fan Takes Of 2016

College Football fans made a lot of really bad predictions this year, here are the funniest and absolute worst fan predictions of 2016.
THE TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Let’s start with the very optimistic hill people of Tennessee. Don’t get upset though, next year is always Tennessee’s year.
Well Washington did go to the playoff… then Alabama happened.
Well that didn’t up being accurate at all, but you know what is accurate? It’s been 3,724 days since Tennessee beat Alabama in football.
Bless your heart.
Or neither of things could happen…
I’m sure next year will be your year.
And then you turned off the Xbox.
Don’t worry, elephants never forget.
SO MUCH DESTRUCTION!
Maybe he’s more of a Barney Fife than a sheriff?
Is he going to be on the Alabama staff after he leaves UT too?
If this ranking is based on Music City Bowls you are correct.
Oh sweetie, no.
THE OLE MISS REBELS
The Rebels not only thought they were going to go to Atlanta this year, but that they would be going to the playoff… it didn’t work out for them.
Well if by “brings out the best” you mean “hooks them up with a rent check” then yeah.
Or just hang up, and then stop.
Substitute “SEC Championship contender” with “under NCAA investigation” and I agree with you.
That Ole Miss vs. Georgia game would have been so lit.
We will not say that you didn’t make this crazy claim.
Consider them marked.
I will try to contain my surprise.
Good thing you used a pencil for that instead of a pen.
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
The expert got one out of four.
Maybe we shouldn’t…
At least you didn’t say “you heard it here first.”
Peter used naughty words to show that he is a serious grown up about this prediction.
Maybe call it a mulligan?
Seriously, never say “saw it here first” online.
Maybe change your pick again?
You may have to wait a while…
Counting just isn’t Hughes thing.
THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Oh Michigan, you live off your past so hard. Michigan was just convinced that Jim Harbaugh was going to take them to the promised land this year.
Only one man is left standing, and his name is Nick Saban.
Well he did make them into a second place in the Orange Bowl team.
STAMPED.
The legend will have to wait.
Better at losing Orange Bowls for sure.
Or not.
So does Harbaugh know his own name yet or nah?
Maybe thinking isn’t your thing.
I’m sure he’s dreaming of Harbaugh while preparing for another national championship game.
Or don’t put Harbaugh in the conversation since he’s the only one who has never been to a playoff.
Maybe, but the current Nick Saban of college football isn’t done yet.
You go lose your bowl game all day John.
If Harbaugh ever makes it to the playoffs I’m sure Nick Saban will be there waiting on him.
Or not.
Sigh.
0 out of 4.
THE USC TROJANS
The Trojans had to face Alabama in their very first game of the season, but that didn’t slow down their big predictions.
Go back to bed Brad.
Saved.
Time to pay up.
Make another call.
Again, NEVER EVER say “heard it here first” online.
No tissues needed then.
I’m glad we could spare you that embarrassment.
We aren’t laughing with you.
That was a long wait for nothing.
Or that much more predictable when the opposite happens.
Well this tweet does include two teams that went to the playoff.
Oh LSU, you’re the most annoying fans in the SEC and you just can’t help yourselves can you?
REAUXMEMBERED.
Wait, so do you mean this year or next year?
Well it does feel original now.
I don’t trust your facts.
Maybe wait until the season starts next year.
Maybe you shouldn’t be pointing the crazy finger Josh.
Consider it marked.
Do we all know it though?
Oh Jarrick.
They did not win out.
I’m buying Charlie big at South Florida.
OR they lose to Kansas.
This one might be my favorite of the whole year.
Or they could get left out for a team that didn’t win the conference only for that team to get embarrassed in the playoff.
So easy indeed.
LOL
No Texas school had a chance Isaac.
Maybe not though.
Gambling isn’t for everyone, save your money.
I’m waiting…
So much squandered potential huh?
You don’t always get what you want.
Colin is going to keep making horrible college football predictions year after year until he gets one right dammit.
Skip remains the master, all hail the king of bad predictions.
2016 was an epic year for bad calls, but In the end we’ve all made bad calls. Bad calls happen to everyone after all. If you want to lock a prediction in though and look like a genius maybe you should consider backing Alabama and Nick Saban from now on.
