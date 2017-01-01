The Worst College Football Fan Takes Of 2016

College Football fans made a lot of really bad predictions this year, here are the funniest and absolute worst fan predictions of 2016.

THE TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Let’s start with the very optimistic hill people of Tennessee. Don’t get upset though, next year is always Tennessee’s year.

Washington and Tennessee in the natty anyways so y’all chill. ???? — ❄️Ceej❄️ (@colton_hunter03) October 2, 2016

Well Washington did go to the playoff… then Alabama happened.

Well that didn’t up being accurate at all, but you know what is accurate? It’s been 3,724 days since Tennessee beat Alabama in football.

Jalen Hurd wins the Heisman and the Vols are national champions???? — Grayson Walton (@hvagray) June 30, 2016

Bless your heart.

Hearing Ted Cruz may stop by the Vols weight room soon to go ahead and get the Presidents meeting with the National Champions out of the way — John Monroe (@MinisterofD) April 28, 2016

Or neither of things could happen…

I just re-watched the 1998 season… Our team is ready. Tennessee has the talent to be National Champions. It’s time. Let’s ride. — Southern Ramblin Man (@Tryandmb) August 17, 2016

I’m sure next year will be your year.

Tennessee vols will beat Alabama. It will be great! — Johnny⚡️TN (@JohnnyBFromTN) October 12, 2016

And then you turned off the Xbox.

Tennessee gonna beat Alabama.. remember dis tweet — Andre’ ???? (@FranklinOwens4) September 28, 2016

Don’t worry, elephants never forget.

Tennessee is going to destroy Alabama this year. They’re built to beat Bama. CAN NOT WAIT — Cole Wagoner (@colewagoner) August 6, 2016

SO MUCH DESTRUCTION!

Saban your time is done..new sheriff in town.. Butch Jones and university of Tennessee — Brad Townshend (@townshendtennis) May 11, 2016

Maybe he’s more of a Barney Fife than a sheriff?

Move over Nich Saban.. Butch Jones is coming.. — Alpha Orange (@Witness151) January 12, 2016

Is he going to be on the Alabama staff after he leaves UT too?

Butch Jones > Nick Saban — Peyton Jones (@Jones_MC67) March 26, 2016

If this ranking is based on Music City Bowls you are correct.

My take on Bama this year is their playoff chances are directly influenced by what Tennesee does. As well as LSU/Ole Miss. #CFB2016 — John (@jcoop1313) August 27, 2016

Oh sweetie, no.

Next up are the predictions of the always optimistic black rebel land bear sharks of Ole Miss, just click the link below.

THE OLE MISS REBELS

The Rebels not only thought they were going to go to Atlanta this year, but that they would be going to the playoff… it didn’t work out for them.

Ole Miss makes it to the playoff this season!! Team is stacked & Freeze brings out the best of ppl in tough situations — mac (@NGStrength) September 1, 2016

Well if by “brings out the best” you mean “hooks them up with a rent check” then yeah.

@KirkHerbstreit how come ESPN shows no love for an Ole Miss playoff bid. Do you agree? I’ll hang up and listen. — Hunter McCool (@hunter_mccool) May 24, 2016

Or just hang up, and then stop.

Ole Miss is going to be an SEC Championship contender for years to come.. Don’t be surprised when Ole Miss is in that 4 team playoff — Jake William III (@FingazKnowsBest) February 3, 2016

Substitute “SEC Championship contender” with “under NCAA investigation” and I agree with you.

BOLD PREDICTIONS before CFB starts: Ole Miss beats Georgia in SEC champ, Vandy wins 6 and Ohio St, Clemson, FSU and Ole Miss make playoff. — Jonathan Deal (@dealjon) September 1, 2016

That Ole Miss vs. Georgia game would have been so lit.

Ole miss will win the SEC dont say i didnt tell you — luke (@lmatch1) August 25, 2016

We will not say that you didn’t make this crazy claim.

Chad Kelly is going to win the Heisman trophy this year. Mark my words. — Austin Weitzenkamp (@augieweitz) September 6, 2016

Consider them marked.

Don’t be surprised when Chad Kelly wins the Heisman — Billy Morehouse (@Billy_thekid315) September 6, 2016

I will try to contain my surprise.

Go ahead and pencil Chad Kelly in for the Heisman. — taylor homeyer (@T_Hooo) September 6, 2016

Good thing you used a pencil for that instead of a pen.

Don’t sleep on Chad Kelly. He will be a legitimate heisman contender — Mick (@mfarace32) September 6, 2016

zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Before season playoff teams.

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Ole Miss

4. Michigan — CFExpert (@collegefbexpert) August 21, 2016

The expert got one out of four.

just give Chad Kelly the Heisman already — Michael Macchia (@Mike_Macchia) September 6, 2016

Maybe we shouldn’t…

First weekend playoff predictions: Houston

Stanford

Ole Miss

Clemson — Harrison C.M (@WeKeepItPimpinP) September 3, 2016

At least you didn’t say “you heard it here first.”

Chad kelly fuckin heisman winner bitches sleep on it — Peter Hector (@Peter4Hector) September 5, 2016

Peter used naughty words to show that he is a serious grown up about this prediction.

Chad Kelly…Heisman winner. Calling it pre-Game. Vegas has this one wrong. — Mike Miller (@ItsTotallyMike) September 5, 2016

Maybe call it a mulligan?

Chad Kelly winning Heisman this year.. Saw it here first boys — Luis Alan (@chief_cheech) September 5, 2016

Seriously, never say “saw it here first” online.

Winner of LSU vs Ole Miss game wins the SEC West. Yes, I’m changing my pic. Bama will finish 3rd this year — Mike Mike (@SherlockMike09) August 30, 2016

Maybe change your pick again?

You may have to wait a while…

Counting just isn’t Hughes thing.

The fans of the Michigan Wolverines talked a lot of trash this offseason about how much better Harbaugh is then Saban, those chickens come home to roost next.

THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Oh Michigan, you live off your past so hard. Michigan was just convinced that Jim Harbaugh was going to take them to the promised land this year.

A College Football Playoff of Harbaugh, Saban, Urban, and Peterson would be so awesome. All amazing coaches. — fox (@FoxOnABox_) November 6, 2016

Only one man is left standing, and his name is Nick Saban.

I’m glad Jim Harbaugh made Michigan into a playoff team. — solid. (@saucyc5) September 10, 2016

Well he did make them into a second place in the Orange Bowl team.

@umichfootball will be in the playoff this year! Stamp that! Harbaugh is about to put together a sick 4-5 year run in Ann Arbor! You watch! — VJ Wright-V.E.S.T (@VeejayVernon) July 21, 2016

STAMPED.

Harbaugh vs. Saban in the Championship gonna be legendary — G (@GriffinEllams) November 6, 2016

The legend will have to wait.

Jim Harbaugh is a better coach than Nick Saban — Dave Cashman (@DaveCashman13) November 6, 2016

Better at losing Orange Bowls for sure.

Harbaugh gon fuck around and be in that playoff next year — Barry Bonds (@Jus_ChillinHere) February 1, 2016

Or not.

So does Harbaugh know his own name yet or nah?

I’m starting to think John Harbaugh is a better Coach than Nick Saban. — Henry (@HenrySchilling) November 5, 2016

Maybe thinking isn’t your thing.

Nicky Saban is shaking is his boots knowing Harbaugh is back — Metta Pablo Prenda (@whitemamba23) November 5, 2016

I’m sure he’s dreaming of Harbaugh while preparing for another national championship game.

Please don’t ever I mean EVER put Mark D in the same convo as Saban, Meyer and Harbaugh again. The guy has made 15 bad decisions today — Joe C (@JoeC2219) October 29, 2016

Or don’t put Harbaugh in the conversation since he’s the only one who has never been to a playoff.

Jim Harbaugh will be the next Nick Saban of college football #GoBlue — Tommy Cucuzza (@tommy_cucuzza) October 29, 2016

Maybe, but the current Nick Saban of college football isn’t done yet.

If it’s Saban vs Harbaugh I’m going harbaugh all day! — John McDonnell (@renorumbler) October 30, 2016

You go lose your bowl game all day John.

I would love nothing more than for Jim Harbaugh to destroy Nick Saban and Alabama. Yes just Jim Harbaugh not UM. He could do it… — Aaron Beasley (@the_beasman) November 6, 2016

If Harbaugh ever makes it to the playoffs I’m sure Nick Saban will be there waiting on him.

Or not.

Peppers for heisman

Speight for heisman

Harbaugh for heisman — Connor Whipple (@ConnorWhipple32) September 3, 2016

Sigh.

My coolege football playoff teams for the 2016-2017 are

1.Michigan

2. USC

3. Florida State

4. LSU — ESPN dude (@ESPNdude_777) August 30, 2016

0 out of 4.

If you want to see more Michigan fans acting like buffoons check out our collection of Michigan fans saying horrible things about Jabrill Peppers because he sat out the Orange Bowl.

Up next we’ve got USC fans who were sure that they were back, bless their hearts.

THE USC TROJANS

The Trojans had to face Alabama in their very first game of the season, but that didn’t slow down their big predictions.

I had a dream USC beats Alabama for the season opener. It’s gonna happen. — Brad Sloan (@supersloan2) August 24, 2016

Go back to bed Brad.

USC beats Alabama by 3. Save this tweet. — N.J.N (@sirnelson_9) August 28, 2016

Saved.

100$ says USC beats Alabama — Mikey aka Benny (@rogerrabbit541) August 30, 2016

Time to pay up.

Make another call.

BOLD PREDICTION: USC beats Alabama week one. Dead serious. You heard it here first. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 28, 2016

Again, NEVER EVER say “heard it here first” online.

If USC beats Alabama I’ll cry tears of joy — Kevooo (@Kevinlancor69) August 21, 2016

No tissues needed then.

If USC beats alabama Im goin to Tuscaloosa in a full Trojan costume — KMAC (@kylexmac) August 18, 2016

I’m glad we could spare you that embarrassment.

Y’all weirdos won’t make fun of me no more once USC beats Alabama Pac 12 > Sec Just watch — My Opinion Overrated (@TheLakeShOwKinG) July 28, 2016

We aren’t laughing with you.

For those who are already missing football-only 207 days until USC beats Alabama. Fight On! — Gene Gordon (@genegordon31) February 8, 2016

That was a long wait for nothing.

Alabama being National Champions will just make it that much better when USC beats them opening weekend — Blake (@BlakeHHarris) January 12, 2016

Or that much more predictable when the opposite happens.

I have USC beating Alabama and Auburn beating Clemson in Jordan Hare, causing playoff chaos. — Jay Elliot Coburn (@AsapJayCob) August 27, 2016

Well this tweet does include two teams that went to the playoff.

Next up is the horrible takes of the swamp folk of LSU.

Oh LSU, you’re the most annoying fans in the SEC and you just can’t help yourselves can you?

LSU will win the CFB playoff. Remember this tweet — Joshua Taylor⚡️ (@5ive6ix_) August 29, 2016

REAUXMEMBERED.

Wait, so do you mean this year or next year?

And your 4 playoff teams: Michigan, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma Very original, I know — Jake Nazar (@ATVS_JakeNazar) August 26, 2016

Well it does feel original now.

Lsu making the college playoff this season, mane… and THAT’S A FACT JACK! — Mosely Mo (@JoMosely) August 26, 2016

I don’t trust your facts.

Just gonna say this before season starts that Leonard Fournette is gonna get the Heisman ???? — Alex (@AlexTullos18) August 30, 2016

Maybe wait until the season starts next year.

If you don’t think Fournette is going to build his Heisman campaign with a 200+ rushing game in two weeks you’re insane. — Josh Collier (@joshc_32) August 30, 2016

Maybe you shouldn’t be pointing the crazy finger Josh.

Leonard Fournette will win the Heisman this year mark this tweet — McMahon (@real_IVIcNasty) August 29, 2016

Consider it marked.

We all know Leonard Fournette is winning the heisman ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — T Mac❄️ (@BigPimpinT) August 28, 2016

Do we all know it though?

Lastly we have the best of the rest. From Ohio State to Texas fans these are the diamonds in the rough from the rest of college football.

We picked on a few schools in particular, but bad takes are everywhere.

Don’t be surprised if Alabama loses multiple games early. Week 3 at Ole Miss and Week 7 at Tennessee come to mind. — Jarrick Ingle (@IngleJarrick) August 2, 2016

Oh Jarrick.

Texas vs Notre dame was epic last night….. I still think ND can get back in the playoff hunt but they have to win out — Dave Bryant (@davidbry123) September 5, 2016

They did not win out.

Texas may not be all the way, ready to run to the playoff back. But this game is why you buy into Charlie Strong for the long haul. — Jake Nazar (@ATVS_JakeNazar) September 5, 2016

I’m buying Charlie big at South Florida.

OR they lose to Kansas.

Im so sick hearing about These ppl trying to get Charlie fired and hire Herman. Let him continue to build what he is building ,patience — JEREMY ADAMS????????⭐️ (@TEXAS_HORN101) September 29, 2016

This one might be my favorite of the whole year.

Whatever happens in the next two weeks, the winner of the Big 10 championship game should be in the playoff. No doubt in my mind. — Michael Hennig (@mikehennig3) November 23, 2016

Or they could get left out for a team that didn’t win the conference only for that team to get embarrassed in the playoff.

So easy indeed.

Calling it now: Baylor vs A&M playoff . Baylor winning 45-42 — Jack Adelsperger (@AdelspergerJack) October 21, 2016

LOL

Well looks like Baylor is once again the only Texas school with a chance at the national playoff — Isaac Edwards (@Isaac_Edwards5) October 23, 2016

No Texas school had a chance Isaac.

You have to throw West Virginia in any playoff discussion now. Better than Baylor. Comes to down to game against Oklahoma. — Jeff or Jeffrey Fann (@TalkinACCSports) October 22, 2016

Maybe not though.

I would put money on John Franklin III winning the Heisman this year if I could. He has THAT much potential, speed, and talent. #Auburn — Chris Kay (@RealestChrisKay) May 20, 2016

Gambling isn’t for everyone, save your money.

I’m waiting…

I said it last week but

Wisconsin/Auburn/LSU/Florida St & maybe Oklahoma all are viable playoff teams if they win out. — Zach Worthington (@Worthyton) October 23, 2016

So much squandered potential huh?

Two things I want in life:

1) Passing Hydrogeology

2) Ohio State – Michigan playoff final

Don’t know which one I want more — Quinn Nutter (@NutterQuinn) November 9, 2016

You don’t always get what you want.

It’s not just fans that make bad calls though, sometimes the pros miss the mark too.

Colin is going to keep making horrible college football predictions year after year until he gets one right dammit.

Urban Meyer: better all-around coach than Saban. Calls own plays. Saban needed Kiffin. Saban’s specialty – D – has been torched too often. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 29, 2016

Skip remains the master, all hail the king of bad predictions.

2016 was an epic year for bad calls, but In the end we’ve all made bad calls. Bad calls happen to everyone after all. If you want to lock a prediction in though and look like a genius maybe you should consider backing Alabama and Nick Saban from now on.

If you want more fun check out the best angry fan tweets from the Peach Bowl.

What do you think? Have you seen some terrible 2016 fan predictions? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

