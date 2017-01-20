These are the 10 most stressful jobs of 2017

For some, the simple act of clocking in every morning is stressful. But some workers face more inherent stress than others—they’re in jobs that require frequent deadlines or have the potential for injury and even public scrutiny.

Each year, CareerCast names the most stressful jobs we could possibly have, and in its new report out today, the career site says people in these 10 positions have it the worst.

To develop its list, CareerCast analyzes careers by 11 factors, including the potential for travel, career growth, competition, deadlines, meeting the public, physical demands, hazards encountered, environmental conditions, risk of injury or death, risk to another’s life, and working in the public eye. The higher a job’s potential to include any of these factors—or the more factors a job’s encompasses—the more stressful CareerCast deems that job to be.

As such, some of the site’s most stressful jobs aren’t exactly surprising—we’re looking at you, military personnel, firefighters, and police officers.

But other jobs on the list, such as event coordinator or public relations executive, might take you by surprise, because many people might think these jobs—with their access to exclusive events and potential to meet VIPs—are, in fact, dream jobs.

Here, CareerCast says, are the most stressful jobs of 2017.

1. Enlisted military personnel. From a serving as an U.S. Navy Seal to a Army Ranger, “these are careers with high risk of physical harm to oneself or another, for whom the professional is directly responsible,” CareerCast explains. Talk about pressure.

2. Firefighter. Much like military personnel, firefighters put themselves at risk to save property and people every time they suit up. It’s not all rescuing cats from trees and posing for calendars, people.

3. Airline pilot. Sure, flying is safer than driving. But we can only imagine the pressure pilots are under to fly hundreds of people to safety with considering the catastrophic consequences if they can’t.

4. Police officer. A police officer faces similar stress to military personnel and firefighters. But, as CareerCast reminds us, it’s important to remember “some people derive great job satisfaction from high-stress professions that involve danger or other demands.”

5. Event coordinator. Planning a fantastic fete sounds like fun, right? Until it goes wrong, and you find yourself faced with an angry bridezilla or A-List celebrity.

6. Newspaper reporter. Newsflash: “Working under tight deadlines and the fear of lawsuits or layoffs may cause stress,” CareerCast says. Adding to a 2017 journalist’s stress is the fact that now, “some outlets actually pay writers based on the number of clicks their articles receive,” the site says.

7. Corporate executive. Running a company is no walk in the park, apparently. (But maybe the median annual salary of $102,690 helps to take the edge off?)

8. Public relations executive. Like their journalism counterparts, “working in the public eye contributes to the high stress ranking of this field, and so too does facing regular and strict deadlines.”

9. Taxi driver. Constant commuting is enough to drive anyone crazy. But, “taxi drivers not only drive in traffic and bad weather, but they face increased competition from online transportation companies, including Uber and Lyft,” CareerCast points out in a press release.

10. Broadcaster. Much like newspaper reporters, broadcasters face deadlines and the fear of lawsuits. But they also have something else stressing them out: A drop in their job outlook by nine percent this year, according to the press release.