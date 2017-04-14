These NHL/NFL crossover uniforms are absolutely gorgeous

Hockey fans often take great pride in their favorite team’s uniforms. Maybe they just like the design, or maybe they see it as a representation of an organization and its players, past and present.

Either way, fashion out on the ice is very important to some.

But how would the NHL’s uniforms translate to another sport, you ask? (Okay, maybe you weren’t asking.) One graphic designer by the name of Jimmy Nutini went ahead and took initiative, imagining what every NHL team’s uniform would look like on the football field.

The results are tremendous. The magic lies in the details of these crossovers, as Nutini carries over a lot of detail (often of the subtle variety) from the hockey uniforms to their football counterparts.

You can check out all 30 teams below. More of Nutini’s work — a lot of which is sports-related — can be found here.