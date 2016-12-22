39.7 F
Thicke's wife speaks out

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
  • FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2010, file photo, Alan and Tanya Thicke pose on the red carpet before Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Tanya Thicke says her husband was laid to rest Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, six days after the actor suffered a fatal heart attack. (AP Photo/Spencer Weiner, File)

  • FILE - In this Sunday, April 26, 2015 file photo, Alan Thicke poses in the pressroom at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. Alan Thicke's widow, Tanya Thicke, said on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, that the actor was buried the previous day. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The wife of Alan Thicke says her family is working through “profound mourning” days after the actor’s death at age 69.

Tanya Thicke says her husband was laid to rest Monday, six days after he suffered a fatal heart attack. She says in a statement, “It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time.”

She described Thicke as “my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family.”

Another of Thicke’s relatives posted pictures on Facebook of a Sunday memorial for the “Growing Pains” star that showed some of Thicke’s cast mates from the sitcom in attendance, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

