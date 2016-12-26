This acrobatic Boxing Day bicycle kick was a perfect piece of art

By news@wgmd.com -
24

The way a ball sounds when it’s struck cleanly is like a millisecond-long symphony. The crisp note of a perfectly hit volley contains multitudes, and if it’s of the overhead kick variety, Beethoven himself couldn’t craft a better arrangement.

Burton Albion’s Jamie Ward played a beautiful piece of footballing music on Boxing Day, catching one of the cleanest bicycle kicks of the entire year against Aston Villa.

He keeps his eye on the perfect cross as it sails over the head of a teammate and his marker, and then shapes his body inch-perfectly to catch the ball on the volley out of the air.

It’s so satisfying. Even Villa fans got to enjoy it properly as they ran out 2-1 victors on the day. Overhead kicks like Ward’s should count for double, but since they still don’t, he gets to celebrate the fact that he made a piece of art, even if he can’t celebrate any points on the day.

gallery: Takeaways from all 8 of the Premier League’s Boxing Day matches

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR