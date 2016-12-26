This acrobatic Boxing Day bicycle kick was a perfect piece of art

The way a ball sounds when it’s struck cleanly is like a millisecond-long symphony. The crisp note of a perfectly hit volley contains multitudes, and if it’s of the overhead kick variety, Beethoven himself couldn’t craft a better arrangement.

Burton Albion’s Jamie Ward played a beautiful piece of footballing music on Boxing Day, catching one of the cleanest bicycle kicks of the entire year against Aston Villa.

Boom! 💥 Jamie Ward finds the back of the net for @burtonalbionfc thanks to a stunning acrobatic finish. pic.twitter.com/4maohAKiVX — Football On 5 (@FootballOn5) December 26, 2016

He keeps his eye on the perfect cross as it sails over the head of a teammate and his marker, and then shapes his body inch-perfectly to catch the ball on the volley out of the air.

It’s so satisfying. Even Villa fans got to enjoy it properly as they ran out 2-1 victors on the day. Overhead kicks like Ward’s should count for double, but since they still don’t, he gets to celebrate the fact that he made a piece of art, even if he can’t celebrate any points on the day.