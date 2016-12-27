For the holiday season, Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal took some time away from Bavaria with his family and a break from soccer. But is there ever really such thing as a break from soccer?

With palm trees all around and sand beneath his feet, Vidal decided to attempt a trick shot and, well, it’s pretty impressive:

La calidad no se pierde ni en vacaciones!!!👏🏼✌🏼️✌🏼✌🏼 jajajajajaajja😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tmfr9KcEC7 — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) December 26, 2016

“The quality is not lost even on holiday,” Vidal’s tweet says. And he’s right.

This trick shot is sneaky good. At first it looks like Vidal has over-hit his effort to chip the ball into the bin, but then it bounces off the curb and in. Boom.

The best part might be how Vidal’s son reacts. He bolts over to his dad, who swings him around to celebrate. Cute moment, great shot.

