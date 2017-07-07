This date in FOX Sports Arizona history: 3 times the fun for White, Hillenbrand

On Sept. 7, 1996, FOX Sports Arizona hit the airwaves with our first telecast — a Pac-10 football showdown between Washington and Arizona State. Check back with us daily as we recount some of the top sports moments in Arizona during our 20 years of serving the state’s sports fans.

July 7

1998

Devon White, the first Diamondback selected to play in the MLB All-Star Game, goes 3 for 3 in the National League’s 13-8 loss at Coors Field.

2003

Shea Hillenbrand becomes the sixth player in Major League history to homer in 3 consecutive innings and sets a club-record with 15 total bases in 14-6 win vs. Rockies.

July 5

2000

Luis Gonzalez homers in the ninth inning of a 12-9 victory over Houston to become the first Diamondback to hit for the cycle.

Luis Gonzalez

July 2

2004

Bob Brenly, who managed the D-backs to the World Series championship in 2001, is fired with the team in last place with a 29-50 record. Al Pedrique takes over for the rest of the season.

Bob Brenly

2010

Kirk Gibson makes managerial debut in a 12-5 win over the Dodgers. Gibson took over as manager after the firing of general manager Josh Byrnes and manager A.J. Hinch.

A.J. Hinch (left) and Kirk Gibson

