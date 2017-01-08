This date in FOX Sports Arizona history: Bierk part of NHL history in only career shutout

On Sept. 7, 1996, FOX Sports Arizona hit the airwaves with our first telecast — a Pac-10 football showdown between Washington and Arizona State. Check back with us daily as we recount some of the top sports moments in Arizona during our 20 years of serving the state’s sports fans.

Jan. 8

2003

Zac Bierk, making his first start for the Coyotes, records 40 saves and Blackhawks rookie Mike Leighton makes 31 in a 0-0 tie. It is the first time in NHL history that two goalies have recorded their first career shutout in the same game, and it would be the only shutout of Bierk’s NHL career.

2007

The two-headed quarterback tandem of Chris Leak and Tim Tebow was unstoppable for Florida as the Gators dominated top-ranked and previously unbeaten Ohio State 41-14 to win BCS National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Buckeyes scored first when Ted Ginn Jr. returned the opening kickoff 93 yards, but it was all Gators after that. Florida’s defense limited Ohio State to 82 yards and harassed Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith into a 4-for-14 passing night.

Jan. 7

2004

Brian Boucher becomes the first NHL goaltender in nearly 55 years with four consecutive shutouts — leading the Coyotes to a 3-0 win over the Capitals in Washington.

2012

Sixteen seasons and 1,161 games into his NHL career, Shane Doan records his first hat trick, with his third and final goal coming with one-tenth of a second remaining in a 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders.

[embedded content]

Doan logged 8 minutes and 51 seconds in the third period alone, and his teammates kept feeding him the puck, but he couldn’t convert for that elusive third goal. He got one last crack off a cross-ice pass from Ray Whitney, put every last ounce of his strength into a laser from the left circle, beating New York Islanders goalie Evgeni Nabokov. But the drama didn’t stop there. Because the goal came so late, officials had to review it to make certain it had beaten the final horn.

Doan had 308 career goals and 38 two-goal games before cashing in — falling just short of Scott Mellanby’s 319 career goals without a hat trick.

“It was kind of cool it lasted as long as it did,” Doan told reporters afterward. “It gave you a good story.”

Jan. 6

2004

The WNBA holds a Dispersal Draft to disseminate the players from the Cleveland Rockers. The Phoenix Mercury select forward Penny Taylor with the first overall selection.

Jan. 5

2004

Lagging in the standings with a 12-23 record, the Suns trade Stephon Marbury and Anfernee Hardaway to the New York Knicks for a return that includes Antonio McDyess and two first-round draft picks — signaling their intention to rebuild around Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire.

2007

After two mostly disappointing seasons in New York, Randy Johnson returns to the Diamondbacks in a trade that sends Luis Vizcaino and three minor-leaguers to the New York Yankees.

Jan. 4

1999

Quarterback Tee Martin threw a pair of touchdown passes as top-ranked Tennessee capped an undefeated season with a 23-16 victory over Florida State in the Fiesta Bowl to claim the national championship.

Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer holds the national championship trophy after the Volunteers beat Florida State in the Fiesta Bowl.

2004

Brian Boucher records his third consecutive shutout in a 3-0 Coyotes’ victory over the Hurricanes in North Carolina.

Jan. 3

2003

In the college football championship’s first overtime game, Ohio State takes advantage of a controversial pass-interference call to prevail, 31-24, over defending national champion Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

It was the first loss for Miami, an 11½ point favorite, in 35 games.

Miami needed a 40-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to send the game into overtime, but the Hurricanes went ahead 24-17 in the first overtime and thought they had the game won when Ohio State’s fourth-down pass to Chris Gamble fell to the turf. Instead, a late flag was thrown, pass interference was the call, and Ohio State got a new set of downs and a chance to extend the game into a second extra session.

Maurice Clarett put the Buckeyes back on top with a 5-yard touchdown, and the Buckeyes’ defense did the rest, sacking Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

[embedded content]

2009

The Cardinals entered the postseason with a 9-7 record, but by virtue of finishing first in the NFC West, that was good enough for home-field advantage against the 11-5 Atlanta Falcons in the wild-card round of the postseason. Playing a home playoff game in Arizona for the first time in franchise history, the Cardinals defeated the Falcons 30-24 to advance to the NFC semifinals.

The Cardinals defense forced three Falcons turnovers, Kurt Warner passed for 271 yards and two TDs and Larry Fitzgerald had six catches for 101 yards as the Cardinals scored 16 consecutive points to wipe out a 17-14 halftime deficit.

2015

Injuries to Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton left the Cardinals with no choice but to start seldom-used reserve Ryan Lindley at quarterback in their wild-card round playoff game against the Carolina Panthers, and the end result was might have been expected.

The Panthers, playing at home despite a 7-8-1 record that was good enough to win the NFC South, had enough defense and running game to throttle the Cardinals 27-16. The Cardinals somehow took a 14-13 lead into halftime, but they completely ground to a halt in the second half, finishing the game with a paltry 78 yards of offense, worst ever in an NFL playoff game.

[embedded content]

Jan. 2

1998

The Cardinals win a playoff game for the first time since 1947, traveling to Dallas to defeat the Cowboys 20-7 in an NFC wild-card game. Jake Plummer threw a pair of touchdown passes and the defense forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Aeneas Williams.

2001

Tony Delk scores an ARCO Arena records 53 points for the Suns in a 121-117 overtime loss to the Kings — more than doubling his previous career scoring best.

[embedded content]

2005

Amar’e Stoudemire scores a career-high 50 points for the Suns in a 117-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jan. 1

1997

ASU’s bid for a perfect season and national championship falls short as they suffer a crushing 20-17 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Jake Plummer scrambled for a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to go, only to see reserve quarterback and Mesa native Joe Germaine drive the Buckeyes downfield for the winning touchdown with 19 seconds to play, connecting with receiver and future Arizona Cardinal David Boston for the winning score. The Buckeyes were coached by John Cooper, who 10 years earlier had coached ASU to its only Rose Bowl victory in school history.

2007

It what many rank as one of the greatest college football games of all time, Boise State signals its arrival as a national power by pulling out every trick play in the book to beat Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime in the Fiesta Bowl.

[embedded content]

Boise State used a “hook-and-lateral pass” to score with seven seconds left in regulation and send the game into overtime, used a wide-receiver pass to score a touchdown in overtime, then shunned an extra-point kick that would send the game into a second OT, instead scoring the winning two-point conversion on a Statue-of-Liberty play, with quarterback Jared Zabransky faking a pass, concealing the ball behind his back, and running back Ian Johnson taking it from Zabransky and scooting untouched into the end zone.

Shortly thereafter, Johnson would propose to his fiancé on national television to cap an unforgettable evening.

December

November

October

September