This date in FOX Sports Arizona history: Multiple managerial shuffles

On Sept. 7, 1996, FOX Sports Arizona hit the airwaves with our first telecast — a Pac-10 football showdown between Washington and Arizona State. Check back with us daily as we recount some of the top sports moments in Arizona during our 20 years of serving the state’s sports fans.

July 2

2004

Bob Brenly, who managed the D-backs to the World Series championship in 2001, is fired with the team in last place with a 29-50 record. Al Pedrique takes over for the rest of the season.

Bob Brenly

2010

Kirk Gibson makes managerial debut in a 12-5 win over the Dodgers. Gibson took over as manager after the firing of general manager Josh Byrnes and manager A.J. Hinch.