This Date in Ottawa Senators History

January 3rd, 2007.

The Ottawa Senators acquired Mike Comrie from the Phoenix Coyotes for Alexei Kaigorodov.

Alexei Kaigorodov a second round pick 47th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2002 entry draft. Kaigorodov was a promising prospect who would win gold at the U18 and World Junior tournaments for Russia.

Kaigorodov who played in only 6 career NHL games, collecting 1 assist before publicly demanded a trade before being dealt to Phoenix. Kaigorodov would refuse to report to the American Hockey and opted to return home to Russia.

Mike Comrie would join the Senators top six playing a useful role in helping the Senators in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Comrie who played in 41 games scored 13 goals and 12 assists in the regular season well, adding 6 points in 20 playoff games. Comrie suffered an injured shoulder in the playoffs but played through the pain. Comrie was unable to tie his own skates due to the pain of reaching down.

The Senators made first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, losing to the Anaheim Ducks.

Following the 2007 season Mike Comrie signed a one-year contract worth $3.375 million with the New York Islanders as a UFA.

The Ottawa Senators required Mike Comrie on February 20, 2009 along with Chris Compoli for Dean McAmmond and San Jose Sharks 2009 first round draft pick.

The Senators would miss the playoffs in Comrie’s second stint with the club.

Comire scored just 7 points in 22 games.

On September 10, 2009 Comrie signed a one-year contract worth $1.125 million with the Edmonton Oilers after talks with the Senators broke down.

