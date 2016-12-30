The Tom Cruise-led sports agent movie “Jerry Maguire” hit theaters just over 20 years ago, and in celebration of the anniversary, the NFL has released “documentaries” for a pair of characters: wide receiver Rod Tidwell and quarterback Frank Cushman.

Cuba Gooding Jr. won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1997 for his role as Tidwell, a wideout for the Cardinals and Maguire’s (Cruise) client. The Tidwell trailer, styled like “A Football Life” documentaries airing on NFL Network, doesn’t tell us a ton about his life after Maguire negotiated that game-changing $11.2 million contract, but this is definitely a treat for Maguire fans. You’ll get one more dose of villainous agent Bob Sugar (Jay Mohr) and even see a grown-up Ray (Jonathan Lipnicki). Here it is:

Attention Jerry Maguire Fans: Here is what happened to Rod Tidwell. #GMFB https://t.co/yr23fiwfeW — GMFB (@gmfb) December 30, 2016

Bonus and obligatory “Maguire”: