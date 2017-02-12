This Fernando Torres overhead kick goal is absolutely outrageous

Fernando Torres isn’t going out quietly at Atletico Madrid. The 32-year-old Spanish striker returned to his boyhood club in 2015 after struggling at Chelsea and AC Milan, but since his return, he’s proven himself to be a real asset to Diego Simeone’s Colchonero revolution.

Torres hasn’t hit the dizzying heights he did his first time around in Madrid, and during his period as one of the most dangerous strikers in the world at Liverpool, but he’s slotted in perfectly to Simeone’s system and been the perfect squad striker. Lately though, he’s been on a real tear, scoring four of Atleti’s last four goals. The latest was this absolutely absurd overhead kick.

¡GOLAZO DE CHILENA! 😳 😱 El Niño @Torres acaba de regalarnos posiblemente el mejor gol del año. ¡Madre mía! 🔝 ⚽️ #AtletiCelta 1-1 pic.twitter.com/K2MkEcMPQc — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) February 12, 2017

The level of difficulty on this strike? Off the charts.

The level of perceived difficulty for Fernando Torres? Doesn’t even move the meter.

Torres is back to goal, receives a fizzed-in bouncing pass, and doesn’t quite cushion it. Instead of taking a second touch to settle though, he instantaneously decides to go for goal, and loops it over his — and the goalkeeper’s — head for one of the goals of the season. And he made it all look as easy as hitting the DVR rewind button.

What a goal.