This header is absolutely world class, even if it was an own goal

Imagine having a cross absolutely drilled to the middle, but you’re able to get to it 15 yards from goal at an extreme angle. Now, in that situation, you should let the ball go. You’re never going to score from there. It’s too tough a header.

Luckily for us, one player decided he should try it … and do it with a diving header.

The problem for him? He was a defender, and it was an own goal.

You won’t see a better header than that and while he may not have been happy to score on his own goal, that part is irrelevant to us. It is simply brilliant.

