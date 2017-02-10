This Lonzo Ball 3-pointer from Sunset Blvd. is worth many looks

The Ball brothers are clearly very good at basketball.

Oldest brother Lonzo scored 15 points in UCLA’s 82-79 victory over Oregon on Thursday night … but none more amazing then this triple from wayyy downtown.

Youngest brother, LaMelo, had himself a decent game for Chino Hills a few days ago.

Middle brother, DiAngelo, is the leading scorer on the Huskies, aka, the No. 1 high school hoops team in the nation.