This paperclip costs how much?

The fashion industry is known for its bizarre and often questionable trends, like that time Nordstrom was selling jeans with mud on them. But the latest designer item to confuse the internet has got to be one of the strangest.

You can now buy a “luxe” Prada paperclip from Barney’s New York. The sterling silver money clip goes for $185, which unsurprisingly has prompted a variety of Twitter reactions.

Prada isn’t the first designer to turn an ordinary item into a high-end fashion piece. First there was Balenciaga’s Ikea-bag knockoff, which sold for $2,145, then most recently it started selling an $1,100 shopping bag that looks like the kind you get free with purchase.