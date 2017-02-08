This tattoo of Adam Lallana as a llama might be the weirdest thing you see today

Just when you think we’ve seen the line of where crazy soccer fandom comes to an end, someone rides in on a 10-ton nuke and blows the line clear beyond the horizon. Today, that person happens to be a Liverpool fan.

How so, might you ask? How can a person really do something so crazy that we’d never have imagined it? They can get a tattoo of llama anthropomorphized to the likeness of Liverpool’s Adam Lallana.

Behold: “Adam Lallama”

So far, little is known about the origins of the Adam Lallama (or if it’s even real, to be honest). Sky Sports claims to have gotten in contact with the Lallana/llama superfan, who identifies herself as Andreah De La Hoz from the U.S. Assuming that’s all above board, then De La Hoz says her thigh ink has a special meaning. One that extends beyond just an affinity for Lallana as a llama. Per Sky:

“I had a friend here in the United States that I introduced to Liverpool and Lallana was her favourite player when we signed him,” she said. “I made the joke that his name sounded close to Llama, it annoyed her but she found it funny. She passed away, so that’s why I got the tattoo. “My fiancé thinks it’s the funniest thing in the world and for me, it makes me smile every time I see it so I have no regrets.”

We can poke fun all we want, but apparently, De La Hoz has no issues with the unique new ink. If she’s all good with it, then so am I!