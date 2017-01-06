Thomas has 7th double-double, leads Marist past Rider 73-62

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) Kahlil Thomas scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Rider pulled away midway through the second half for a 73-62 victory over Marist on Friday night.

Marist (5-11, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led 51-49 with nine minutes left before Rider used a 14-2 run to take a 63-53 lead with four minutes to go and cruised from there. Stevie Jordan scored six of his 17 points during the stretch. Thomas had five points.

Thomas was 7 of 9 from the field and has a conference-leading seven double-doubles. He also had three steals and blocked two shots.

Xavier Lundy added 17 points for Rider (10-5, 3-1), which has won seven of its last nine games.

Isaiah Lamb scored 14 points and Khallid Hart chipped in 10 for the Red Foxes.