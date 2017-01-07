Thomas takes 2-shot lead over Matsuyama in Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) Justin Thomas took the lead by driving the 14th green for an eagle and had his third straight round of 6-under 67 for a two-shot margin going into the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Right behind was Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who has won four of his last five tournaments dating to Oct. 16 at the Japan Open. The only player to beat him during that stretch was Thomas in Malaysia.

Thomas had a two-putt birdie from the fringe on the 18th hole at Kapalua and was at 18-under 201.

Matsuyama shot a 66 and will be in the final group.

Memorial winner William McGirt played bogey-free for a 66 and joined Jimmy Walker (70) and Ryan Moore (71) at 14-under 205.