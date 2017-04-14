Thor exits after 6; blister may have returned

During Syndergaard’s Opening Day start, a blood blister formed on his right middle finger, popping in-game. Mets trainers used ointment to dry out the blister, and the team pushed his second start back a day to be safe. By the time Syndergaard struck out nine batters over seven innings of one-run ball against the Marlins, the Mets were convinced that his blister issue was behind him.

But Syndergaard apparently could not escape some discomfort on Friday. He finished with four strikeouts in six innings, giving up two runs — one earned — in a no-decision.