Thornton returns to lineup for Sharks in Game 3 vs. Oilers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton is back in the lineup after missing the first two games of the playoffs with a left knee injury.

Thornton is in his usual role as the top-line center for San Jose against Edmonton on Sunday night. Thornton had missed the past two weeks after injuring his knee in a regular-season game at Vancouver. The Sharks split the first two games of the series in Edmonton without Thornton.

Thornton started the game on a line with captain Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson as his wings. Logan Couture moved down to second-line center. Couture struggled the first two games as he’s recovered after losing several teeth when he took a puck to the face last month.

Mikkel Boedker was scratched to make room for Thornton.

