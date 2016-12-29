THOSE WE HAVE LOST Ali, Nancy Reagan among memorable deaths of 2016

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

Nancy Reagan Former US President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy wave while attending a gala celebrating his 83rd birthday, Feb. 3, 1994 in Washington. She passed away on March 6, 2016. (Reuters) nancy-reagan

John Glenn Astronaut John Glenn waves as he departs crew quarters for the launching pad at the Kennedy Space Center Oct. 29, 1998. Seven astronauts are set for launch of the space shuttle Discovery on Mission STS-95. The launch marks Glenn’s return to space. He became the first American to orbit the earth on Feb. 20, 1962 on his Project Mercury flight. (Reuters) john-glenn

Antonin Scalia Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia testifies before a House Judiciary Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 20, 2010. (Reuters) antonin-scalia-

Muhammad Ali Muhammad Ali in an undated portrait. He passed away on June 3, 2016, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Action Images Via Reuters) muhammad-ali-

George Michael George Michael performs at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness, at Wembley Stadium, in London Britain April 20, 1992. Michael died on Dec. 25, 2016. (Reuters) george-michael

David Bowie British icon David Bowie passed away Jan. 10, 2016, in New York City. (Reuters) david-bowie

Carrie Fisher Actress and screenwriter Carrie Fisher at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. She passed away on on Dec. 27, 2016. (Reuters) carrie-fisher-

Debbie Reynolds This Oct. 14, 2011 file photo shows actress Debbie Reynolds posing for a portrait in New York. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain” died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84. (AP) debbie-reynolds

Garry Shandling Garry Shandling attends the party for the release of the DVD “Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show” in Beverly Hills April 10, 2007. (Reuters) garry-shandling-

Alan Thicke Actor Alan Thicke arrives for the premiere of “National Lampoon Presents One, Two, Many” in Los Angeles. He passed away Dec. 13, 2016. (Reuters) alan-thicke-

Rene Angelil Singer Celine Dion and her husband Rene Angelil arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, Feb. 27, 2011. Angelil passed away on Jan. 14th, 2016. (Reuters) rene-angelil-

Glenn Frey Glenn Frey of the rock group ‘The Eagles’ performs at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco June 30, 2011. He passed away on Jan. 18, 2016. (Reuters) glenn-frey-

Gordie Howe Hockey legend Gordie Howe watches practice for the NHL All-Star hockey game in Dallas Jan. 22, 2007. He passed away June 10, 2016. (Reuters) gordie-howe

Boutros Boutros-Ghali United Nations Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali talks to reporters during a press conference at the Foreign Affairs building March 4 in Mexico City. He passed away Feb. 16, 2016. (Reuters) boutros-boutros-ghali-

Patty Duke Award-winning actress Patty Duke following a ceremony honoring her with the 2,260th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, August, 17, 2004. Duke won the Oscar for best supporting actress for “The Miracle Worker” at age 16, the youngest at the time to be so named. She passed away on March 29, 2016. (Reuters) patty-duke

Agnes Nixon Creator Agnes Nixon (R) in a panel discussion at the Disney ABC winter 2010 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California Jan. 12, 2010. She passed away on Sept. 28, 2016. (Reuters) agnes-nixon-

Zaha Hadid Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid at a news conference in Beijing Sept. 20, 2014. She died on March 31, 2016, in Miami. (Reuters) zaha-hadid-

Kenny Baker Actor Kenny Baker at the UK premiere of the Star Wars film Revenge of the Sith in London’s Leicester Square, May 16, 2005. He passed away on Aug. 13, 2016. (Reuters) kenny-baker-

Maurice White Maurice White, lead vocalist for the group “Earth, Wind & Fire,” in Los Angeles Feb. 12, 2004. He passed away on February 4, 2016. (Reuters) maurice-white

Gwen Ifill Moderator Gwen Ifill addresses the crowd before the start of the vice presidential debate between U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Senator John Edwards on Oct. 5, 2004. She passed away on Nov. 14, 2016. (Reuters) gwen-ifill-

Doris Roberts Actress Doris Roberts got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 10, 2003 in Los Angeles. She died on April 17, 2016. (Reuters) doris-roberts-

Garry Marshall Director Garry Marshall arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California Oct. 15, 2012. He passed away on July 19, 2016. (Reuters) garry-marshall-

Edward Albee Edward Albee accepts applause from the audience after he was awarded his Lifetime Achievement Tony Award at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 5, 2005. He passed away on Sept. 16, 2016. (Reuters) edward-albee

Arnold Palmer Four-time Masters champion Arnold Palmer pauses and bows to the gallery as he walks to the 18th green during his final competitive appearance in the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. on April 9, 2004. Palmer has competed in the tournament 50 times. He passed away on September 25, 2016, UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, PA (Reuters) arnold-palmer-

Prince Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL’s Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida, U.S. Feb. 4, 2007. He passed away on April 21, 2016. (Reuters) prince

Anton Yelchin Actor Anton Yelchin during the photo call for the movie “Burying the ex” at the 71st Venice Film Festival Sept. 4, 2014. He passed away on June 19, 2016. (Reuters) anton-yelchin

Bill Cunningham New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham crosses the street after taking photos during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. (Reuters) bill-cunningham-

Pat Summitt Tennessee coach Pat Summitt shouts directions to her players in the fourth quarter against Texas Tech in the NCAA womens regional semifinal action in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States March 27, 2005.She passed away on June 28, 2016. (Reuters) pat-summitt

Elie Wiesel Writer, Nobel Laureate and holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel speaks to the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. on May 4, 2010, following a private lunch with U.S. President Barack Obama. He passed away on July 2, 2016. (Reuters) elie-wiesel-

Gene Wilder The brilliant comedian passed away on Aug. 29, 2016. (Reuters) gene-wilder

Jose Fernandez Miami Marlins Jose Fernandez pitches against the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York, Aug. 29, 2016. He died on Sept. 25, 2016, in a boat accident in Miami Beach. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY via Reuters) jose-fernandez-

Janet Reno Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the 9/11 commission on Capitol Hill April 13, 2004. She died on Nov. 7, 2016. (Reuters) janet-reno-

Leonard Cohen Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen at the Glastonbury Festival 2008 in Somerset, England, June 29, 2008. He passed on Nov. 7, 2016. (Reuters) leonard-cohen-

Shimon Peres Israel’s President Shimon Peres speaks during an interview with Reuters at his residence in Jerusalem June 16, 2013. He passed away on Sept. 28, 2016. (Reuters) shimon-peres-

Rob Ford Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks during council at City Hall in Toronto Nov. 14, 2013. He passed away on March 22, 2016. (Reuters) rob-ford

Merle Haggard Merle Haggard at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Jan. 26, 2014. He died on April 6, 2016. (Reuters) merle-haggard

Harper Lee American novelist Harper Lee receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Nov. 5, 2007. She passed on on Feb. 19, 2016. (Reuters) harper-lee

Alan Rickman Actor Alan Rickman, here in a 2013 photo, passed away on Jan. 14, 2016, in London. (Reuters) alan-rickman

George Martin He passed away on March 8, 2016, Wiltshire, United Kingdom (Reuters) george-martin-