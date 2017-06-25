A trio of Oakland A’s rookies hit their first career home runs within the first three innings of Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Matt Olson, Jaycob Krugman and Franklin Barreto all took James Shields deep to open up a 6-0 lead by the top of the third (and knock Shields out of the game).

It was the first time three teammates hit their first career homers in MLB history. Olson hit a second home run in the 7th to seal a 10-2 win.

