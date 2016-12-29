Three Arrested In Dover Shooting

By Tyler Zulli -
Three men were arrested in Dover for the shooting of two brothers in an alley on December 23. 18-year-old Eugene Rile, of Houston, 17-year-old Jamal Jones, of Dover, and 16-year-old Charles Livingston, of Leipsic, were all arrested after police found the suspects’ car at a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood Saturday night. Riley and Jones were both charged with two counts of assault and counts of possession of a firearm, and are being held on $199,000 bond. Livingston was charged with possession of a firearm, and is being held on $13,000 bond.

