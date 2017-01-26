Three Arrested On Dover Drug Bust

Three people were arrested in Dover on Wednesday on drugs and weapons charges. 46-year-old Latroy Hopkins, 27-year-old Devon Cannon and 39-year-old Robert Jordan were found in the Downtown Dover area after police conducted a drug investigation. Hopkins was found in possession of 20 Alprazolem pills and drug paraphernalia and was released on $4,500 bond. Cannon was found with nearly 1,800 bags of heroin and is being held on $100,500 bond. Jordan was found with a stolen .40 caliber handgun, ammunition, two bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $38,000 bond.