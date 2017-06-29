Three Brewers named to 2017 Futures Game

Milwaukee Brewers fans have gotten a glimpse of the future in 2017 with several prospects being recalled to the big club.

More Brewers coverage

More prospects will be in the spotlight on July 9 as three Brewers were selected to play in this year’s Futures Game, which will be held at 3 p.m. CT in Miami the Sunday before the All-Star Game.

Outfielders Lewis Brinson and Corey Ray will play for the U.S. team while second baseman Mauricio Dubon will suit up for the World squad.

Brinson, who got a recent taste in the majors with the Brewers, has a slash line of .323/.405/.540 with Triple-A Colorado Springs with eight home runs and eight steals.

Young Brewers Tracker Archive

Ray, Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2016, is hitting .255/.332/.396 with 16 steals at Single-A Carolina.

Dubon was recently promoted to Colorado Springs, but set the stolen base record at Double-A Biloxi — 31 — before being moved up.

Josh Hader, who is currently in Milwaukee’s bullpen after being recalled from Triple-A earlier this season, pitched in the Futures Game last year and struck out the only batter he faced.