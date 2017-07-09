Three Cuts: Braves enter All-Star break outside playoff mix

At various points in 2017, the optimism surrounding the Atlanta Braves’ improvement has shifted into well-intentioned hyperbole.

There are the surface-level, ill-conceived Worst-To-First comparisons. There is this persistent narrative — trafficked often by manager Brian Snitker — that this is top-tier offense that simply needs better pitching to keep games close, but the unit still ranks 22nd in weighted runs created plus and has won plenty of low-scoring affairs. This is still a roster with real flaws.

However, it’s also impossible to ignore the steady march of progress — and wonder what’s next.

This was a 58-loss team at the All-Star break a season ago. The offense was in shambles, the lowest-scoring team in baseball (again). Atlanta’s pitching numbers were below-average. Fredi Gonzalez had just recently been fired. The positive trend over the past calendar year is obvious.

However, the Braves are not there yet. One glance at the standings or the statistical resume hammers this point home — and the assumption here is that this is a smart and capable front office that understands the difference, and how to manage increasing expectations.

Despite entering Sunday’s action on the heels of a 13-0 rout of Washington — the first scoreless effort of the season for the Nationals’ dangerous lineup — Atlanta was still outscored by 44 runs in the first half despite playing one of baseball’s easiest schedules.

Their playoff odds are bleak. FanGraphs pegs the Braves’ postseason chances at 2.4 percent, fifth-lowest in the National League ahead of the Reds, Giants, Padres and Phillies. FiveThirtyEight is slightly more optimistic at 6 percent playoff odds.

It is interesting to note that both sources give the Braves better chances at stealing a wildcard spot than catching the Nationals in the division race, which would still require the Braves being better than the Cubs, Cardinals, Pirates, Marlins and Mets in the second half while simultaneously hoping either the Diamondbacks or Rockies fall off a cliff.

So … they’re saying there’s a chance, particularly with the most productive hitter in the world over the past calendar year plugged back into Snitker’s lineup. There is a non-zero chance of the Braves participating in playoff baseball in 2017. Would you gamble a mortgage payment on those odds, though? If 36 of the 38 spaces on the Roulette wheel were red — splitting the difference in this analogy — how much should Atlanta’s front office bet on black?

Though this brutal 19-game stretch against the Astros, Nationals, Diamondbacks (twice), Cubs and Dodgers is viewed as a timely proving ground before the non-waiver trade deadline, even an encouraging 10-9 record is unlikely to make up much, if any, distance in the standings. Barring an absolute tear after the All-Star break, the Braves will likely be staring (at best) at a six- or seven-game gap in the division and wildcard races with a negative run differential and decisions to make on stopgap pieces like Brandon Phillips, Jaime Garcia and R.A. Dickey.

And that’s if John Coppolella and John Hart elect to keep the band together that long.

Atlanta does not have to operate on the buy-or-sell poles, however. Middle ground does exist.

The Braves can move their short-term deals — Phillips and Garcia will not be given qualifying offers, meaning they will provide zero value past 2017, and it’s difficult to envision R.A. Dickey, who does come equipped with a 2018 team option, upping his trade value next season — while brandishing their prospect capital in search of young, controllable MLB assets. Fielding a top-five farm system has its perks beyond top talent bubbling up through the pipeline.

In other words, they can sell short and still buy long.

The rumor mill surrounding Sonny Gray and Jose Quintana is already swirling. Will Gerrit Cole or Chris Archer be made available? Would the Orioles entertain shopping a name like Kevin Gausman? The Braves have the buying power and flexibility, albeit not the necessity, to throw their hat into these rings.

(Throwing a wrench into this equation is the Julio Teheran situation. With the Astros, among other teams, reportedly interested in Teheran, whose career-worst season is tied directly to his home splits and who owns a .2.53 ERA and 4.35 FIP in road games, the Braves face an interesting question with the 26-year-old right-hander. On one hand, they would appear to be selling low on an affordable asset signed through 2020. On the other, if the World Series-focused Astros are pushing for a suitable alternative to the top pitching names on the market, a young pitcher boasting a 3.54 ERA and nearly 10 wins above replacement over his first five full seasons should still field a hefty price tag. With Houston’s productive outfield already locked in through next season, the asking price can start with one of the organization’s stud left-handed outfield prospects playing in the Futures Game and nearing the majors: Derek Fisher or, preferably, 2015 top-five pick Kyle Tucker.)

Coppolella and Hart have never wavered in their resolve that a franchise rebuild was the correct route, but the duo has openly worn the repercussions on its collective sleeve. Losing is not fun. Winning playoff games in the inaugural season at SunTrust Park is enticing for this organization. It is not probable, though, and certainly not worth simply adding ancillary pieces — say, expensive bullpen help — to the existing roster, upending a three-year process.

If the Braves are buyers, they should buy with an eye on 2018 and beyond. Regardless, selling and recouping value on a few short-term deals makes sense. In fact, it wouldn’t make much sense not to.

