One hour after launching the first-ever home run at SunTrust Park, Gold Glove center fielder Ender Inciarte revealed he’s been taunting his (far more powerful) teammate Matt Kemp about his rising home run total during his fellow outfielder’s DL stint: “I was just telling Matt, ‘Hey man, you gotta get ready quick because I’m up right now.” The joke emanated, of course, from a leadoff hitter who jumped out to a slow start at the plate by any metric, posting a .239 on-base percentage in his first 46 plate appearances in the early going.

After hitting his fourth home run in four games — this one all but sealing the Padres’ pitching collapse on Sunday — Inciarte’s career-best power surge provides a fitting anecdote for Atlanta’s offense to date.

The Braves offense enjoyed its best day of the young season to seal the franchise’s first-ever series win in Cobb County, stringing together nine runs on 10 hits to erase a forgettable start against 2015 Atlanta rotation piece Trevor Cahill. The difference came down to sequencing for a middle-of-the-pack unit with runners in scoring position — Atlanta was successful on four of its nine RISP plate appearances in the win.

Still, even without Kemp in the lineup for this winning streak, the Braves have picked up on their strong finish in 2016 thanks in large part to finding power amid slow individual starts.

Atlanta entered Sunday’s game with worse offensive numbers across the board than it claimed in 2016, when the offense finished 29th in runs scored … except for those power numbers. All boats rise with the slugging tide (stats entering Sunday’s action):

Setting aside an indiscriminate decrease in strikeout rate, Braves batters squared off against Cahill with a worse walk rate, BABIP and on-base percentage — and the offense was roughly 11 percent better than it was at the end of the previous campaign. If slugging was the main problem plaguing the team this time last season, it was the offense’s best attribute through the first three-plus series in 2017.

Inciarte is the loudest example. His home run surge has lifted his overall production from one of the slowest starts in baseball among leadoff hitters to hitting 13 percent better than league average (113 weighted runs created plus) in the span of four games. Even players not tearing up the first few series have made hard contact, including rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson, who at-bats pass the eye- and quality contact test despite his sub-.200 OBP start. If Matt Kemp returns to the lineup this week and picks up where he left off, this offense is going to find itself in a solid place.

For a team that now ranks league average or better in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging, run production was merely a matter of sequencing. In that regard, it would’ve been difficult to find a better pick-me-up than this Padres pitching staff.

At any rate, Atlanta’s offense seems to be back on track.

