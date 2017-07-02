The Braves had a number of serious candidates to make the All-Star Game in Miami, but considering the first half Ender Inciarte has put together, he was the most logical — and arguably the most deserving — Atlanta representative.

A notoriously slow starter, with a career average of 62 wRC+ in the first half compared to 117 in the second half, Inciarte is at 97 after Sunday’s game in Oakland.

He’s been at his best in May and June, with 115 and 105 wRC+, respectively, and is now up to 106 hits after going 3 for 5 vs. the A’s. That’s the most of any Atlanta player since Freeman’s 108 in 2014 and it’s realistic that with six games to go, he can finish second to Martin Prado’s 121 in 2010, which is third-most in franchise history.

Only the Phillies’ Odubel Herrera — at 10.7 — has a higher defensive WAR than Inciarte’s 10.6, but we’re seeing a complete player now in Inciarte, who has added to that Gold Glove D with vast offensive improvement.

After hitting .227 against lefties his last season with the Diamondbacks, Inciarte was at .319 vs. southpaws in 2016 and is at .333 this season.

That first-half hits total so far has Inciarte tied for the most in the majors, putting him alongside the Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, who is joining him in Miami.

The other candidates, Matt Kemp, Brandon Phillips and even the rehabbing Freeman had arguments, but Tyler Flowers has a legitimate gripe for not making it.

The Cardinals’ Yadier Molina received the reserve catcher spot behind the Giants’ Buster Posey. But Molina is 31st in on-base percentage among catchers (.308) to Flowers’ (.413), which is third, Flowers is also hitting .319 to Molina’s .273 and has a 136 wRC+, while Molina is at 86.

And if we’re judging from the defensive side of things, Flowers remains the game’s best pitch framer, with an MLB-best 19.7 runs above average. Molina is at 0.1.

Plus, St. Louis, which is two games below .500, already has pitcher Carlos Martinez. But, let’s face it, Molina has the kind of name recognition that Flowers can’t match and has become this era’s standard for play at the position.

Inciarte, though, is a deserving All-Star for the first time, and making him the first Atlanta center fielder to earn that nod since Michael Bourn in 2012.