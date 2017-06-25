Three Cuts: Is this Atlanta’s best offense this decade?

In 2006, the year the New York Mets snapped the Braves’ division title streak, Bobby Cox’s lineup featured power galore. The offense ran out five different players with 24 or more home runs — in order: Andruw Jones, Adam LaRoche, Jeff Francoeur, Chipper Jones and Brian McCann — and led the National League in long balls. By 2008, Andruw was gone. By 2010, Chipper and McCann were the only true links to the 2005 banner plastered on Turner’s left-field facade.

In the meantime, with few exceptions, the Braves’ offense trended in the wrong direction.

In the 11 seasons since the Mets snapped the streak, Atlanta ranks 23rd in runs scored and 17th in weighted runs created. These marks were pulled down to baseball’s basement after a disappointing 2014 campaign gave way to a dramatic rebuild. Atlanta entered this season as the lowest-scoring team in baseball over the past three years.

Now? The post-trade deadline explosion of yesteryear is no longer a product of sample size. The Braves’ offense is at least decent again. It’s been awhile.

Even with Freeman missing half the season to date, Matt Kemp’s occasional hamstring flare-ups, Dansby Swanson hitting himself out of the Rookie of the Year race in April and May and the worst third-base productivity in the National League, Snitker’s club continues to make noise with its bats.

“We’re never out of games, especially with the offense that we have,” Kemp said earlier this week. “We can put up a lot of runs at any given point, at any given moment.”

Is this an elite group? Not even close. Teams like the Astros, Yankees and Nationals are in another stratosphere. But is this the best Braves offense this decade? That’s a closer race.

The 2013 Braves should be considered the benchmark for Atlanta offenses in recent years. Bolstered by excellent offensive performances from Freeman, McCann, Justin Upton and Jason Heyward, plus an inexplicable career year from Chris Johnson, the franchise hit above league average (102 wRC+) for the first time in 10 years. Here’s the thing: The 2017 group boasts a higher batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Granted, those rates arrive in a friendlier hitting environment league-wide, but it’s a start … especially considering the most productive hitter on the planet over the past calendar year has been sidelined since mid-May.

Combing through both teams position by position makes for an interesting exercise. Here are the differences in weighted runs created plus for the eight field positions (listed rate pertains to this season’s team; for instance, a +5 means the 2017 team is five percentage points better than the 2013 group, per their respective league averages):

Catcher: +5

First base: +38

Second base: +3

Shortstop: -27

Third base: -54

Right field: -13

Center field: +27

Left field: -4

Even split by position. There were occasional similarities. Both teams received strong production from their catchers, Kemp vs. Upton is a close race in left and, despite the feast-or-famine memories, the second-base spot ultimately wasn’t that much of a disaster that season (although Brandon Phillips is a significant upgrade and deserves a bigger lead in the above breakdown). Though a fastball to the face cut his season short just when he started hitting his stride, Heyward posted demonstrably better offensive numbers than Nick Markakis in right, but it’s not a glaring difference.

The differences arrive in the two teams’ black holes. Insert flashbacks to B.J. Upton (now Melvin Upton Jr.) right alongside the current edition of frantically searching for answers at third; where the Braves have filled that void in center with Ender Inciarte, they could use a bit of that flash-in-the-pan challenge for the batting title from Chris Johnson nowadays. Shortstop is the other major advantage for the 2013 unit as Andrelton Simmons’ solid year outpaces Swanson’s slow start, but that should even out over the course of this season.

And there’s no question which version of Freddie Freeman the franchise would take.

If this Freeman-to-3B experiment does proceed (and succeed), this season’s team has chance in this conversation: If not the best Atlanta offense this decade, they have a chance to be a more complete unit when October rolls around. Much of this depends on what the front office decides to do with the likes of, say, Brandon Phillips and Matt Adams — the 2013 team has the advantage of being the leader in the clubhouse — but it’s encouraging news for the organization that, for the past 11 months, it is trending in the right direction at the plate.

Dale Zanine Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports