Bartolo Colon will rejoin the Braves’ rotation in the next few days (and without a rehab start, no less), a move that comes with it a juggling act for manager Brian Snitker.

Atlanta will be going — at least for the time being — to a six-man staff of Colon, Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz, R.A. Dickey, Jaime Garcia and rookie Sean Newcomb, who has impressed through his first two starts.

It’s a situation that is born out of necessity, necessity coming from two ends of the spectrum.

First, Newcomb has just been too strong to consider moving back down to Triple-A so far. The big left-hander followed his 6 1/3 innings with one unearned run (the longest for a Brave in a debut since 1978) against the Mets by allowing three run sin six innings vs. the Mets on Friday.

He’s been a workhorse, throwing 96 and 106 pitches in his two outings, and hasn’t been as walk-prone as he’d been at times in the minors when he walked 186 in 348 1/3 innings. So far, Newcomb has issued six free passes, with four in his last outing.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old Colon does sport a 7.78 ERA that is the worst in the majors among starters with at least 50 innings pitched … and he’s due around $7 million left on his $12.5 million contract. His production and price tag make trading him difficult and cutting him loose even tougher to swallow.

The Braves ultimately have no more logical play than to see if Colon’s disabled list stint — which goes back to June 6 and didn’t see him stop working out — was the kind of break that can help him get back on track.

While Colon and Garcia are certainly factors in ushering in a six-man rotation, it’s likely the time frame of how long it’s used is tied more to Jaime Garcia than any other Braves pitcher.

He’s, of course, the Atlanta starter that is likely generating the most interest on the trade market with his 3.59 ERA and a 56.5 ground-ball rate that’s seventh-best in MLB.

If and when Garcia is dealt will probably see the Braves slide back into a normal rotation, but in the meantime, Atlanta has a bit of a luxury. Not only does it get a longer look at Newcomb to see if the 24-year-old is ready to be an full-time MLB starter, but the added rest bides them more time with Colon as he tries to get through the roughest stretch of his 20-year career.

Dale Zanine Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports