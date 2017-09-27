Three dead after scaffold collapse at Miami TV tower

Three people working on a television transmission tower in a Miami suburb were killed Wednesday when the scaffolding around the tower collapsed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the workers fell between 300 and 400 feet when the scaffolding gave way shortly before 4 p.m. Officials said the workers were installing a new antenna at the tower in Miami Gardens, north of downtown.

The tower is shared by local stations WSVN and WPLG, which are affiliated with Fox and ABC, respectively.

Kevin Barber, the president of Texas-based Tower King II, told NBC Miami that the employees worked for his company, which WSVN hired to upgrade the antenna.

The Miami Herald reported that the tower was built in 2009 and stands 1,032 feet high.

