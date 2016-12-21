Three Dover Men Charged In Credit Card Scam

Dover Police are urging you to check your credit card information and personal statements this week. Two Dover men were arrested and one is wanted in connection with a credit card and identity theft operation. 23-year-old Raheem Williams and 22-year-old William Small Jr. were arrested when Williams was found by the Dover Sears to be buying gift cards with credit card information that was not his. He was doing the same thing at the Best Buy he worked at in Dover. Police searched an apartment at the Country Village Apartment Complex and found a credit card production site, multiple skimming devices, credit card embossing devices and numerous credit cards. Williams and Small were making fake credit and ID cards. The third man, Jonathan Williams, was not home, and is wanted by the Dover Police. The three are charged with theft over $1500 and possession of a scanning device, and are being held on $7,750 bond.